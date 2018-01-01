The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Amarillo

Region: Amarillo area

Eric W. Miller, Director

Amarillo Film Commission

800-692-1338

eric@visitamarillotx.com

Amarillo Filmography (partial): Bomb City (2017) • Great American Road Trip (TV Series: 2009) • Waking Up in Reno (2002) • What Matters Most (2001) • The Ultimate Alibi (2001) • Plutonium Circus (1994) • The New Texas Cuisine with Chef Stephan Pyles (1993) • Leap of Faith (1992) • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Final shots of film: 1989) • Sunshine Christmas (1977) • Dogs Bark • The Sundowners (1950)



