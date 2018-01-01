Coast Area
The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.
Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.
Bay City
Region: Coast
Heather Menzies, Director of Communications
Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation
979-245-8913
hmenzies@mcedc.net
www.mcedc.net
Heidi Simmons, Director of Tourism and Convention Services
Matagorda County County Convention and Visitors Bureau
877-878-5386
heidi@visitbaycity.org
www.visitmatagordacounty.com
Bay City Filmography: Baby the Rain Must Fall (1965)
Corpus Christi
Region: Coast
Heidi Hovda, Film Commissioner / Director, Special Events & Social Media
Corpus Christi Film Commission, Corpus Christi CVB
800-678-6232
361-881-1810
hhovda@visitcorpuschristi.org
www.corpuschristifilmcommission.com
Corpus Christi Filmography: The National Parks of Texas: In Contact with Beauty (TV Documentary: 2016) • Friday Night Tykes (TV Series) • Pepsi, Blake Shelton - Operation: Hypdes for Halftime (Commercial) • All She Can (2011) • The Mentalist (TV Episodes) • August Evening (2007) • House Hunters (TV Episodes) • Pearl Harbor (2001) • Selena (1997) • The Legend of Billie Jean (1985)
Palacios
Region: Coast
Pam Oliver, Executive Director/Film Liaison
Palacios Chamber of Commerce
361-972-2615
palcoc@nwcable.net
www.palacios.org/film-friendly-gallery/
Palacios Filmography: Beachfront Bargain Hunt (TV Episode: 2017) • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown TV Episode: 2016) • Road Trippin' (TV Episode: 2014)
Rockport
Region: Coast
Kevin Carruth, City Manager
City of Rockport
361-729-2213
citymgr@cityofrockport.com
www.cityofrockport.com
Rockport Filmography: Beachfront Bargain Hunt (TV Episode: 2016) • Le grand Voyage de Giovanni (2008) • Alamo Bay (1985)
South Padre Island
Region: Coast
Anne Payne, Parks and Recreation Manager
South Padre Island CVB, City of South Padre Island
956-761-8168
apayne@myspi.org
http://www.myspi.org/
South Padre Island area Filmography (partial): Island Life (TV Episode: 2017) • What Would You Do? (TV Episode: 2012) • Winds of the World (TV Series: 2010) • Spring Breakdown (2009) • Prison Break (TV Series, S3: 2008) • Elvis and Anabelle (2007) • Puños Rosas (2004) • Si’Laraby • Garth Brooks: Coast to Coast Live (TV Movie: 2001) • The President's Man (2000) • 15th Annual Miss Teen USA Pageant (TV Movie: 1997) • The Legend of Billie Jean (1985) • Deadly Reef • Honeysuckle Rose (1980)
