Coast Area

The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map

Interactive Map

Detailed Contact Info for Certified Film Friendly Communities Below

Mobile compatible with Google Maps app. [iOS] [Android]

View map in fullscreen / mobile

Bay City

Region: Coast

Heather Menzies, Director of Communications

Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation

979-245-8913

hmenzies@mcedc.net

www.mcedc.net

Heidi Simmons, Director of Tourism and Convention Services

Matagorda County County Convention and Visitors Bureau

877-878-5386

heidi@visitbaycity.org

www.visitmatagordacounty.com

Bay City Filmography: Baby the Rain Must Fall (1965)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Corpus Christi

Region: Coast

Heidi Hovda, Film Commissioner / Director, Special Events & Social Media

Corpus Christi Film Commission, Corpus Christi CVB

800-678-6232

361-881-1810

hhovda@visitcorpuschristi.org

www.corpuschristifilmcommission.com

Corpus Christi Filmography: The National Parks of Texas: In Contact with Beauty (TV Documentary: 2016) • Friday Night Tykes (TV Series) • Pepsi, Blake Shelton - Operation: Hypdes for Halftime (Commercial) • All She Can (2011) • The Mentalist (TV Episodes) • August Evening (2007) • House Hunters (TV Episodes) • Pearl Harbor (2001) • Selena (1997) • The Legend of Billie Jean (1985)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Palacios

Region: Coast

Pam Oliver, Executive Director/Film Liaison

Palacios Chamber of Commerce

361-972-2615

palcoc@nwcable.net

www.palacios.org/film-friendly-gallery/

Palacios Filmography: Beachfront Bargain Hunt (TV Episode: 2017) • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown TV Episode: 2016) • Road Trippin' (TV Episode: 2014)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Rockport

Region: Coast

Kevin Carruth, City Manager

City of Rockport

361-729-2213

citymgr@cityofrockport.com

www.cityofrockport.com

Rockport Filmography: Beachfront Bargain Hunt (TV Episode: 2016) • Le grand Voyage de Giovanni (2008) • Alamo Bay (1985)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

South Padre Island

Region: Coast

Anne Payne, Parks and Recreation Manager

South Padre Island CVB, City of South Padre Island

956-761-8168

apayne@myspi.org

http://www.myspi.org/

South Padre Island area Filmography (partial): Island Life (TV Episode: 2017) • What Would You Do? (TV Episode: 2012) • Winds of the World (TV Series: 2010) • Spring Breakdown (2009) • Prison Break (TV Series, S3: 2008) • Elvis and Anabelle (2007) • Puños Rosas (2004) • Si’Laraby • Garth Brooks: Coast to Coast Live (TV Movie: 2001) • The President's Man (2000) • 15th Annual Miss Teen USA Pageant (TV Movie: 1997) • The Legend of Billie Jean (1985) • Deadly Reef • Honeysuckle Rose (1980)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Film Friendly Neighbors

East Central Region Houston Region South Region Valley Region

Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map