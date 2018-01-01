The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Odessa

Region: West Texas

Lawanna Lambert, Interim Director

Odessa Convention & Visitors Bureau

432-333-7870

432-553-5492 cell

lawannal@odessacvb.com

www.odessacvb.com

Odessa Area Filmography (partial): Fluffy Breaks Even (TV Series: 2014) • Circus of the Dead (2014) • Waking Dreams (2007) • The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005) • Friday Night Lights (2004) • Shadows of the Past (1999)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

