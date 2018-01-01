West Area
The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.
Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.
Odessa
Region: West Texas
Lawanna Lambert, Interim Director
Odessa Convention & Visitors Bureau
432-333-7870
432-553-5492 cell
lawannal@odessacvb.com
www.odessacvb.com
Odessa Area Filmography (partial): Fluffy Breaks Even (TV Series: 2014) • Circus of the Dead (2014) • Waking Dreams (2007) • The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005) • Friday Night Lights (2004) • Shadows of the Past (1999)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.