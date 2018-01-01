West Central Area
The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.
Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.
Blanco
Region: West Central area
Bob and Carolyn Boydston, Film Liaisons
City of Blanco
830-833-2328
boydston@moment.net
www.cityofblanco.com
Libbey Aly, Executive Director
Blanco Chamber of Commerce
830-833-5101
libbey@blancochamber.com
Blanco Filmography: True Grit (2010) • Fools Gold • Flesh and Bone (1993)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Eden
Region: West Central area
Laura Bowden, Coordinator
Eden Economic Development Corporation
325-869-2211
econdev@edentexas.com
www.edentexas.com
Eden Filmography: The Imploders (TV Episode: 2010)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Fredericksburg
Region: West Central area
Amanda Koone, Communications Manager
Fredericksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau
830-997-6523
communications@fbgtx.org
www.visitfredericksburgtx.com
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Kerrville
Region: West Central area
Julie Land, Deputy Director
Kerrville Convention Visitors Bureau
830-792-3535
kerrcvb@ktc.com
www.kerrville.org
Kerrville Filmography: Friday Night Lights (TV Series, S5: 2010) • Baghdad, Texas (2009) • The Simple Life (TV Series: 2005) • Knocked Up (2004) • Ace Venture: When Nature Calls (1995) • Johnny Cash: Cowboy Heroes (1982) • Pony Express rider (1976) • Willie • West of the Imagination • Rhythms of the World • Arrest & Trial • The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) • Race with the Devil (1975)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Killeen
Region: West Central area
Hilary Shine, Executive Director of Public Information
City of Killeen
254-501-7755
hshine@ci.killeen.tx.us
Killeen Filmography: Storage Wars: Texas (TV Episode: 2012) • The Dog Whisperer (TV Episode: 2012) • Surprise Homecoming (TV Episode: 2011) • Coming Home (TV Episode: 2011) • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (TV Episode: 2011) • Gene Simmons: Family Jewels (TV Episode: 2011) • WWE: Tribute to the Troops (2010) • Fire Birds (1990)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Lampasas
Region: West Central area
Finley DeGraffenried, City Manager
City of Lampasas
512-556-6831
finley@cityoflampasas.com
www.cityoflampasas.com
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Llano
Region: West Central area
Terry "Tex" Toler
Main Street Manager, City of Llano
325-247-4158
ttoler@cityofllano.com
www.cityofllano.com
Llano Filmography: Freedom on Trial (TV Episode: 2016) • The Daytripper (TV Series: 2013) • This is Where We Live (2013) • Kill or Be Killed (2012) • Six Gun (2008) • Powder (2005) • Flesh and bone (1993)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.