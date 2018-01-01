Texas Film Commission
Menu

West Central Area

The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map

Interactive Map

Detailed Contact Info for Certified Film Friendly Communities Below

Mobile compatible with Google Maps app. [iOS] [Android]

View map in fullscreen / mobile

Blanco

Region: West Central area

Bob and Carolyn Boydston, Film Liaisons
City of Blanco
830-833-2328
boydston@moment.net
www.cityofblanco.com

Libbey Aly, Executive Director
Blanco Chamber of Commerce
830-833-5101
libbey@blancochamber.com

Blanco Filmography: True Grit (2010) • Fools GoldFlesh and Bone (1993)

Link to Locations Hub
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Eden

Region: West Central area

Laura Bowden, Coordinator
Eden Economic Development Corporation
325-869-2211
econdev@edentexas.com
www.edentexas.com

Eden Filmography: The Imploders (TV Episode: 2010)

Link to Locations Hub
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Fredericksburg

Region: West Central area

Amanda Koone, Communications Manager
Fredericksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau
830-997-6523
communications@fbgtx.org
www.visitfredericksburgtx.com

Link to Locations Hub
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Kerrville

Region: West Central area

Julie Land, Deputy Director
Kerrville Convention Visitors Bureau
830-792-3535
kerrcvb@ktc.com
www.kerrville.org

Kerrville Filmography: Friday Night Lights (TV Series, S5: 2010) • Baghdad, Texas (2009) • The Simple Life (TV Series: 2005) • Knocked Up (2004) • Ace Venture: When Nature Calls (1995) • Johnny Cash: Cowboy Heroes (1982) • Pony Express rider (1976) • WillieWest of the ImaginationRhythms of the WorldArrest & Trial • The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) • Race with the Devil (1975)

Link to Locations Hub
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Killeen

Region: West Central area

Hilary Shine, Executive Director of Public Information
City of Killeen
254-501-7755
hshine@ci.killeen.tx.us

Killeen Filmography: Storage Wars: Texas (TV Episode: 2012) • The Dog Whisperer (TV Episode: 2012) • Surprise Homecoming (TV Episode: 2011) • Coming Home (TV Episode: 2011) • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (TV Episode: 2011) • Gene Simmons: Family Jewels (TV Episode: 2011) • WWE: Tribute to the Troops (2010) • Fire Birds (1990)

Link to Locations Hub
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Lampasas

Region: West Central area

Finley DeGraffenried, City Manager
City of Lampasas
512-556-6831
finley@cityoflampasas.com
www.cityoflampasas.com

Link to Locations Hub
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Llano

Region: West Central area

Terry "Tex" Toler
Main Street Manager, City of Llano
325-247-4158
ttoler@cityofllano.com
www.cityofllano.com

Llano Filmography: Freedom on Trial (TV Episode: 2016) • The Daytripper (TV Series: 2013) • This is Where We Live (2013) • Kill or Be Killed (2012) • Six Gun (2008) • Powder (2005) • Flesh and bone (1993)

Link to Locations Hub
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Film Friendly Neighbors

Austin Region North Central Region San Antonio Region South Region West Region

Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map