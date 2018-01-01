The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Blanco

Region: West Central area

Bob and Carolyn Boydston, Film Liaisons

City of Blanco

830-833-2328

boydston@moment.net

www.cityofblanco.com

Libbey Aly, Executive Director

Blanco Chamber of Commerce

830-833-5101

libbey@blancochamber.com

Blanco Filmography: True Grit (2010) • Fools Gold • Flesh and Bone (1993)



Eden

Region: West Central area

Laura Bowden, Coordinator

Eden Economic Development Corporation

325-869-2211

econdev@edentexas.com

www.edentexas.com

Eden Filmography: The Imploders (TV Episode: 2010)



Fredericksburg

Region: West Central area

Amanda Koone, Communications Manager

Fredericksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau

830-997-6523

communications@fbgtx.org

www.visitfredericksburgtx.com



Kerrville

Region: West Central area

Julie Land, Deputy Director

Kerrville Convention Visitors Bureau

830-792-3535

kerrcvb@ktc.com

www.kerrville.org

Kerrville Filmography: Friday Night Lights (TV Series, S5: 2010) • Baghdad, Texas (2009) • The Simple Life (TV Series: 2005) • Knocked Up (2004) • Ace Venture: When Nature Calls (1995) • Johnny Cash: Cowboy Heroes (1982) • Pony Express rider (1976) • Willie • West of the Imagination • Rhythms of the World • Arrest & Trial • The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) • Race with the Devil (1975)



Killeen

Region: West Central area

Hilary Shine, Executive Director of Public Information

City of Killeen

254-501-7755

hshine@ci.killeen.tx.us

Killeen Filmography: Storage Wars: Texas (TV Episode: 2012) • The Dog Whisperer (TV Episode: 2012) • Surprise Homecoming (TV Episode: 2011) • Coming Home (TV Episode: 2011) • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (TV Episode: 2011) • Gene Simmons: Family Jewels (TV Episode: 2011) • WWE: Tribute to the Troops (2010) • Fire Birds (1990)



Lampasas

Region: West Central area

Finley DeGraffenried, City Manager

City of Lampasas

512-556-6831

finley@cityoflampasas.com

www.cityoflampasas.com



Llano

Region: West Central area

Terry "Tex" Toler

Main Street Manager, City of Llano

325-247-4158

ttoler@cityofllano.com

www.cityofllano.com

Llano Filmography: Freedom on Trial (TV Episode: 2016) • The Daytripper (TV Series: 2013) • This is Where We Live (2013) • Kill or Be Killed (2012) • Six Gun (2008) • Powder (2005) • Flesh and bone (1993)



