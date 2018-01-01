East Central Area
The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.
Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.
Bryan
Region: East Central area
Ken Smith, Web Communications Specialist
City of Bryan
979-209-5142
ksmith@bryantx.gov
www.bryantx.gov/film-friendly-bryan/
Bryan Filmography: Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live Inside the Brazos County Jail (TV Movie: 2015) &bull Morgan Spurlock: Inside Man (TV Episode: 2013) • Kid-Thing (2012) • Quiero Mis Quinces (2012) • The Day Tripper (TV Episode: 2011) • A Fighting Chance (TV Documentary: 2010) • Jurassic Fight Club (TV Series: 2008)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Caldwell
Region: East Central area
Johnny Price, City Administrator
Melissa Hargrave, City Secretary
City of Caldwell
979-567-3271
contact@caldwelltx.gov
www.caldwelltx.gov
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Cuero
Region: East Central area
Patrick J. Kennedy, Executive Director
Cuero Development Corporation
361-275-8178 office
361-275-4608 cell
cueroed@cityofcuero.com
www.cuerodc.com
Cuero Filmography: Flesh and Bone (1993)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Giddings
Region: East Central area
Denice Harlan, Executive Director
Giddings Area Chamber of Commerce
979-542-3455
chambergiddings@gmail.com
www.giddingstx.com
Giddings Filmography: Fatakra • Snake Tales (2000)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Gonzales
Region: East Central area
Daisy Scheske Freeman, Executive Director
Gonzales Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture
830-672-6532
cti@gonzalestexas.com
www.gonzalestexas.com
Gonzales Filmography: Found Footage 3D (2015) • Kill or Be Killed (2015) • From Dusk Till Dawn (TV Series, S1: 2014) • The Retrieval (2013) • Predators (2010) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • August Evening (2007) • The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez (TV Episode: 1982) • Resurrection (1980)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
La Grange
Region: East Central area
Scott Byler, Manager
Community & • Economic Development
City of La Grange
979-968-8701
sbyler@cityoflg.com
www.cityoflg.com
La Grange Filmography: The Tree of Life (2011) • Friday the 13th (2009) • Wire in the Blood (TV Episode: 2008) • Hope Floats (1998) • Michael (1996)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Rockdale
Region: East Central area
Chris Whittaker, City Manager
City of Rockdale
512-446-2511
cwhittaker@rockdalecityhall.com
www.rockdalecityhall.com/index.aspx?NID=289
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Shiner
Region: East Central area
Paulette Osburn, City Secretary
City of Shiner
361-594-3362
city_of_shiner@sbcglobal.net
www.shinertx.com
Shiner Filmography: Something's Brewin' in Shiner (2012) • August Evening (2007) • Resurrection (1980)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Temple
Region: East Central area
Nancy Glover, Manager
Temple Convention & • Visitors Bureau
254-298-5379
nglover@ci.temple.tx.us
www.ci.temple.tx.us
Temple Filmography: Graduation Day (2003) • America's Funniest People • Slick Silver (1975)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Yoakum
Region: East Central area
Chuck Dart
Director of Economic Development, City of Yoakum
361-293-6321
chuckdart@cityofyoakum.org
www.yoakumedc.com
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Yorktown
Region: East Central area
Robert Mendez, Yorktown City Administrator
City of Yorktown
361-564-2611
robert.yorktown@yahoo.com
www.yorktowntx.com
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
