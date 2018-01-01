The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Bryan

Region: East Central area

Ken Smith, Web Communications Specialist

City of Bryan

979-209-5142

ksmith@bryantx.gov

www.bryantx.gov/film-friendly-bryan/

Bryan Filmography: Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live Inside the Brazos County Jail (TV Movie: 2015) &bull Morgan Spurlock: Inside Man (TV Episode: 2013) • Kid-Thing (2012) • Quiero Mis Quinces (2012) • The Day Tripper (TV Episode: 2011) • A Fighting Chance (TV Documentary: 2010) • Jurassic Fight Club (TV Series: 2008)



Caldwell

Region: East Central area

Johnny Price, City Administrator

Melissa Hargrave, City Secretary

City of Caldwell

979-567-3271

contact@caldwelltx.gov

www.caldwelltx.gov



Cuero

Region: East Central area

Patrick J. Kennedy, Executive Director

Cuero Development Corporation

361-275-8178 office

361-275-4608 cell

cueroed@cityofcuero.com

www.cuerodc.com

Cuero Filmography: Flesh and Bone (1993)



Giddings

Region: East Central area

Denice Harlan, Executive Director

Giddings Area Chamber of Commerce

979-542-3455

chambergiddings@gmail.com

www.giddingstx.com

Giddings Filmography: Fatakra • Snake Tales (2000)



Gonzales

Region: East Central area

Daisy Scheske Freeman, Executive Director

Gonzales Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture

830-672-6532

cti@gonzalestexas.com

www.gonzalestexas.com

Gonzales Filmography: Found Footage 3D (2015) • Kill or Be Killed (2015) • From Dusk Till Dawn (TV Series, S1: 2014) • The Retrieval (2013) • Predators (2010) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • August Evening (2007) • The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez (TV Episode: 1982) • Resurrection (1980)



La Grange

Region: East Central area

Scott Byler, Manager

Community & • Economic Development

City of La Grange

979-968-8701

sbyler@cityoflg.com

www.cityoflg.com

La Grange Filmography: The Tree of Life (2011) • Friday the 13th (2009) • Wire in the Blood (TV Episode: 2008) • Hope Floats (1998) • Michael (1996)



Rockdale

Region: East Central area

Chris Whittaker, City Manager

City of Rockdale

512-446-2511

cwhittaker@rockdalecityhall.com

www.rockdalecityhall.com/index.aspx?NID=289



Shiner

Region: East Central area

Paulette Osburn, City Secretary

City of Shiner

361-594-3362

city_of_shiner@sbcglobal.net

www.shinertx.com

Shiner Filmography: Something's Brewin' in Shiner (2012) • August Evening (2007) • Resurrection (1980)



Temple

Region: East Central area

Nancy Glover, Manager

Temple Convention & • Visitors Bureau

254-298-5379

nglover@ci.temple.tx.us

www.ci.temple.tx.us

Temple Filmography: Graduation Day (2003) • America's Funniest People • Slick Silver (1975)



Yoakum

Region: East Central area

Chuck Dart

Director of Economic Development, City of Yoakum

361-293-6321

chuckdart@cityofyoakum.org

www.yoakumedc.com



Yorktown

Region: East Central area

Robert Mendez, Yorktown City Administrator

City of Yorktown

361-564-2611

robert.yorktown@yahoo.com

www.yorktowntx.com



