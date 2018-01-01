Film Friendly Texas Highlights

Film Friendly certification often results in a mutually beneficial experience between communities and productions. Below are some highlights of how communities have worked with productions to bring about immediate and long term benefits.

Photo: Van Redin / Nat Geo

Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas & Nat Geo's "The Long Road Home"

All numbers are approximate/projected and were compiled and provided by members of production.

In 2017, Fort Hood Army Base hosted the production of Nat Geo’s miniseries THE LONG ROAD HOME. At the time of production, it was the largest set constructed in North America.

Production chose Fort Hood as the shooting location to enhance the authenticity of the story when members of the U.S. Army's 1st Cavalry Division were ambushed in Sadr City, Iraq in 2004.

Actual combat medics and ER nurses from Killeen schools were hired as extras to add to their authenticity. Approximately 1,250 cast books were veterans or active military personnel.

Two actual members of the 2004 2/5 Cav Charlie Company were hired as military consultants to assist in the props department.

40 crew and 3 cast members from the Killeen area were hired for the production.

113 buildings were used with 85 being newly-constructed on the base, covering 12 acres of scenery (half the size of Disneyland).

Photo: Van Redin / HBO

Lockhart, Texas & HBO's "The Leftovers"

Via Lockhart EDC

In 2016, the Film Friendly certified community of Lockhart, TX served as the key filming location for HBO’s TV series THE LEFTOVERS.

Lockhart was chosen as a filming destination for a wide range of reasons including its historic downtown and restored courthouse, its proximity to Austin and its rich production history as a Film Friendly, production savvy community.

Leading up to and during the course of production, THE LEFTOVERS was responsible for generating some 1.5 million dollars of direct economic impact to Lockhart’s local economy.

Creating more than 300 local hires, THE LEFTOVERS spent 40 days of prep/construction in Lockhart, 45 days of filming on-location in Lockhart and 10 days wrapping/ striking production.

THE LEFTOVER’s total spend in the greater Austin area was impactful, totaling to more than $30 million dollars.

Photo: NBC

Rusk and Palestine, Texas & NBCUniversal's "Revolution"

In 2014, the Film Friendly certified communities of Rusk and Palestine, TX served as featured locations for NBC Universal’s hit TV show REVOLUTION.

Rusk and Palestine were chosen as filming destinations due to the area’s historic Texas State Railroad and Film Friendly community contacts.

Aside from Palestine, during the course of production REVOLUTION also filmed in the film friendly certified communities of: Austin, Bastrop, Blanco, Buda, Cedar Park, Elgin, Granger, Lockhart & Taylor

Photo: Felicia Graham / NBC

San Antonio & NBC's "American Ninja Warrior"

“American Ninja Warrior” set up an entire obstacle course for the filming of two episodes in downtown San Antonio in March 2017.

During the 10-day shoot, the production employed 38 local crew members and brought in nearly $3.5 million to the city. (Texas Public Radio)

Photo: Rachel Whyte / HGTV

Waco, Texas & HGTV's "Fixer Upper"

Via Waco Tribune-Herald