Texas Film Commission
South Plains Area

The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Levelland

Region: South Plains area

Mary Siders, President
Levelland Chamber of Commerce & Main Street Program
806-894-3157 (o)
806-894-4284 (f)
806-577-7039 (c)
msiders@levelland.com
www.levelland.com

Locations Hub Logo
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Muleshoe

Region: South Plains area

Kasey Coker, Director
Muleshoe Economic Development Corporation
806-272-7455
muleshoe@fivearea.com
www.city-of-muleshoe.com

Muleshoe Filmography: Dill Scallion (1999) • Ace of Cakes

Locations Hub Logo
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Film Friendly Neighbors

