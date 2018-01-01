The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Levelland

Region: South Plains area

Mary Siders, President

Levelland Chamber of Commerce & Main Street Program

806-894-3157 (o)

806-894-4284 (f)

806-577-7039 (c)

msiders@levelland.com

www.levelland.com



Muleshoe

Region: South Plains area

Kasey Coker, Director

Muleshoe Economic Development Corporation

806-272-7455

muleshoe@fivearea.com

www.city-of-muleshoe.com

Muleshoe Filmography: Dill Scallion (1999) • Ace of Cakes



