The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map

Interactive Map

Detailed Contact Info for Certified Film Friendly Communities Below

Mobile compatible with Google Maps app. [iOS] [Android]

View map in fullscreen / mobile

Carthage

Region: North East area

Cindy Deloney, Carthage Main Street Manager / Civic Center Marketing Specialist

City of Carthage

903-693-0160 (office)

903-736-2273 (cell)

cdeloney@carthagetexas.com

www.carthagetexas.us/main-street

Carthage Filmography: Broken Blood (2013) • Bernie (2011) • Within Us (2007)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Fairfield

Region: North East area

Brenda Schultz, Executive Director

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce

903-389-5792

chamber@fairfieldtx.com

www.fairfieldtexaschamber.com

Lisa Schick, Administrative Assistant

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce

903-389-5792

schick.fcc@gmail.com

www.fairfieldtexaschamber.com

Fairfield Filmography: Down Range Renegades (Web Series: 2016) • Wrangler Network: This Is Country (TV Episode: 2016) • ESPN Sport Science (Web Series: 2014)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Farmersville

Region: North East area

Adah Leah Wolf, Main Street Manager

City of Farmersville

972-784-6846

a.wolf@farmersvilletx.com

www.farmersvilletx.com

Farmersville Filmography: Still Holding On: The Legend of Cadillac Jack (TV Movie: 1998) • Gas – Or – It Became Necessary to Destroy the World in Order to Save It. (1970)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Kilgore

Region: North East area

Ryan Polk, Tourism Manager

Kilgore Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau

903-984-5022

rpolk@kilgorechamber.com

www.visitkilgore.com

Cindy Morris, President

Kilgore Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau

903-984-5022

cmorris@kilgorechamber.com

www.kilgorechamber.com

Kilgore Filmography: 48 Hours (TV Series) • Strike It Rich • Beauty Knows No Pain (1972)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Marshall

Region: North East area

Weldon Stutes, Tourism & Promotion Events Coordinator

City of Marshall

Convention & Visitors Bureau

Main Street Program

903-702-7777 (office)

stutes.weldon@marshalltexas.net

www.marshalltexas.net

www.visitmarshalltexas.org

Marshall Filmography: Uncertain, TX (2011) • Skateland (2010) • Friday the 13th (2009) • The Great Debaters (2007)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Mineola

Region: North East area

Mercy Rushing, Executive Director Economic Development & Tourism / Asst. City Administrator

City of Mineola

903-569-6184

mrushing@mineola.com

www.mineola.com

Barbara Musgraves

City of Mineola

903-569-2034

barbara@351-music.com

Sharon Chamblee

903-569-0341

sharonchamblee@tyler.net

Mineola Filmography: Due Date (2010) • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (TV Series: 2010) • Roy ‘N’ the Rev (2003)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Nacogdoches

Region: North East area

Joanna Temple, Director of Sales

Nacogdoches Convention & Visitors Bureau

936-564-7351

sales@visitnacogdoches.org

www.visitnacogdoches.org

Nacogdoches Filmography: The Long Summer of George Adams (TV Movie: 1982)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Palestine

Region: North East area

Mary Raum, Marketing Manager

City of Palestine

903-723-3014

mraum@palestine-tx.org

www.cityofpalestinetx.com

Palestine Filmography (partial): The Great Debaters (2007) • American Outlaws (2001) • Rough Riders (TV Series: 1997) • The Gambler V: Playing for Keeps (TV Movie: 1994) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Pittsburg

Region: North East area

Amanda McCellon, Community Development Director

City of Pittsburg

903-856-3621

amccellon@pittsburgtexas.com

www.pittsburgtexas.com

Pittsburg Filmography: Unwanted (2017) • Zombex (2013) • Humans vs Zombies (2011)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Quitman

Region: North East area

Pam Riley, Executive Director

Quitman Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

903-466-4327

pamriley47@gmail.com

www.quitmanarboretum.com

Quitman Filmography: Jerico (2016) • Booger Red (2015)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Tyler

Region: North East area

Julie Goodgame, Administrative Manager of Communications

Downtown Arts and Culture, City of Tyler

903-531-1272 (office)

903-245-5377 (cell)

jgoodgame@tylertexas.com

www.cityoftyler.org

Tyler Filmography: Anderson Cooper 360 (TV Episode: 2016) • Finding Bigfoot (TV Episode: 2013) • Troubador, TX (TV Episode: 2011) • Agenda (2007) • Anchorwoman (TV Series: 2007) • HGTV Dream Home 2006 (TV Episode) • In Service to America (1999) • Strike It Rich (1948)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Winnsboro

Region: North East area

Gayle Cooper, Executive Director

Winnsboro Economic Development Corporation

903-342-6175

www.winnsboroedc.com

Winnsboro Filmography (partial): The Shadow People (2016) • Above All Else (2015) • Spirit Riders (2015)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Film Friendly Neighbors

Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map