North East Area
The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.
Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.
Detailed Contact Info for Certified Film Friendly Communities Below
Carthage
Region: North East area
Cindy Deloney, Carthage Main Street Manager / Civic Center Marketing Specialist
City of Carthage
903-693-0160 (office)
903-736-2273 (cell)
cdeloney@carthagetexas.com
www.carthagetexas.us/main-street
Carthage Filmography: Broken Blood (2013) • Bernie (2011) • Within Us (2007)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Fairfield
Region: North East area
Brenda Schultz, Executive Director
Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
903-389-5792
chamber@fairfieldtx.com
www.fairfieldtexaschamber.com
Lisa Schick, Administrative Assistant
Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
903-389-5792
schick.fcc@gmail.com
www.fairfieldtexaschamber.com
Fairfield Filmography: Down Range Renegades (Web Series: 2016) • Wrangler Network: This Is Country (TV Episode: 2016) • ESPN Sport Science (Web Series: 2014)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Farmersville
Region: North East area
Adah Leah Wolf, Main Street Manager
City of Farmersville
972-784-6846
a.wolf@farmersvilletx.com
www.farmersvilletx.com
Farmersville Filmography: Still Holding On: The Legend of Cadillac Jack (TV Movie: 1998) • Gas – Or – It Became Necessary to Destroy the World in Order to Save It. (1970)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Kilgore
Region: North East area
Ryan Polk, Tourism Manager
Kilgore Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
903-984-5022
rpolk@kilgorechamber.com
www.visitkilgore.com
Cindy Morris, President
Kilgore Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
903-984-5022
cmorris@kilgorechamber.com
www.kilgorechamber.com
Kilgore Filmography: 48 Hours (TV Series) • Strike It Rich • Beauty Knows No Pain (1972)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Marshall
Region: North East area
Weldon Stutes, Tourism & Promotion Events Coordinator
City of Marshall
Convention & Visitors Bureau
Main Street Program
903-702-7777 (office)
stutes.weldon@marshalltexas.net
www.marshalltexas.net
www.visitmarshalltexas.org
Marshall Filmography: Uncertain, TX (2011) • Skateland (2010) • Friday the 13th (2009) • The Great Debaters (2007)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Mineola
Region: North East area
Mercy Rushing, Executive Director Economic Development & Tourism / Asst. City Administrator
City of Mineola
903-569-6184
mrushing@mineola.com
www.mineola.com
Barbara Musgraves
City of Mineola
903-569-2034
barbara@351-music.com
Sharon Chamblee
903-569-0341
sharonchamblee@tyler.net
Mineola Filmography: Due Date (2010) • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (TV Series: 2010) • Roy ‘N’ the Rev (2003)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Nacogdoches
Region: North East area
Joanna Temple, Director of Sales
Nacogdoches Convention & Visitors Bureau
936-564-7351
sales@visitnacogdoches.org
www.visitnacogdoches.org
Nacogdoches Filmography: The Long Summer of George Adams (TV Movie: 1982)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Palestine
Region: North East area
Mary Raum, Marketing Manager
City of Palestine
903-723-3014
mraum@palestine-tx.org
www.cityofpalestinetx.com
Palestine Filmography (partial): The Great Debaters (2007) • American Outlaws (2001) • Rough Riders (TV Series: 1997) • The Gambler V: Playing for Keeps (TV Movie: 1994) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Pittsburg
Region: North East area
Amanda McCellon, Community Development Director
City of Pittsburg
903-856-3621
amccellon@pittsburgtexas.com
www.pittsburgtexas.com
Pittsburg Filmography: Unwanted (2017) • Zombex (2013) • Humans vs Zombies (2011)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Additional local production incentive information.
Quitman
Region: North East area
Pam Riley, Executive Director
Quitman Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
903-466-4327
pamriley47@gmail.com
www.quitmanarboretum.com
Quitman Filmography: Jerico (2016) • Booger Red (2015)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Tyler
Region: North East area
Julie Goodgame, Administrative Manager of Communications
Downtown Arts and Culture, City of Tyler
903-531-1272 (office)
903-245-5377 (cell)
jgoodgame@tylertexas.com
www.cityoftyler.org
Tyler Filmography: Anderson Cooper 360 (TV Episode: 2016) • Finding Bigfoot (TV Episode: 2013) • Troubador, TX (TV Episode: 2011) • Agenda (2007) • Anchorwoman (TV Series: 2007) • HGTV Dream Home 2006 (TV Episode) • In Service to America (1999) • Strike It Rich (1948)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Winnsboro
Region: North East area
Gayle Cooper, Executive Director
Winnsboro Economic Development Corporation
903-342-6175
www.winnsboroedc.com
Winnsboro Filmography (partial): The Shadow People (2016) • Above All Else (2015) • Spirit Riders (2015)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.