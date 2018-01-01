Texas Film Commission
North East Area

The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Carthage

Region: North East area

Cindy Deloney, Carthage Main Street Manager / Civic Center Marketing Specialist
City of Carthage
903-693-0160 (office)
903-736-2273 (cell)
cdeloney@carthagetexas.com
www.carthagetexas.us/main-street

Carthage Filmography: Broken Blood (2013) • Bernie (2011) • Within Us (2007)

Fairfield

Region: North East area

Brenda Schultz, Executive Director
Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
903-389-5792
chamber@fairfieldtx.com
www.fairfieldtexaschamber.com

Lisa Schick, Administrative Assistant
Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
903-389-5792
schick.fcc@gmail.com
www.fairfieldtexaschamber.com

Fairfield Filmography: Down Range Renegades (Web Series: 2016) • Wrangler Network: This Is Country (TV Episode: 2016) • ESPN Sport Science (Web Series: 2014)

Farmersville

Region: North East area

Adah Leah Wolf, Main Street Manager
City of Farmersville
972-784-6846
a.wolf@farmersvilletx.com
www.farmersvilletx.com

Farmersville Filmography: Still Holding On: The Legend of Cadillac Jack (TV Movie: 1998) • Gas – Or – It Became Necessary to Destroy the World in Order to Save It. (1970)

Kilgore

Region: North East area

Ryan Polk, Tourism Manager
Kilgore Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
903-984-5022
rpolk@kilgorechamber.com
www.visitkilgore.com

Cindy Morris, President
Kilgore Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
903-984-5022
cmorris@kilgorechamber.com
www.kilgorechamber.com

Kilgore Filmography: 48 Hours (TV Series) • Strike It RichBeauty Knows No Pain (1972)

Marshall

Region: North East area

Weldon Stutes, Tourism & Promotion Events Coordinator
City of Marshall
Convention & Visitors Bureau
Main Street Program
903-702-7777 (office)
stutes.weldon@marshalltexas.net
www.marshalltexas.net
www.visitmarshalltexas.org

Marshall Filmography: Uncertain, TX (2011) • Skateland (2010) • Friday the 13th (2009) • The Great Debaters (2007)

Mineola

Region: North East area

Mercy Rushing, Executive Director Economic Development & Tourism / Asst. City Administrator
City of Mineola
903-569-6184
mrushing@mineola.com
www.mineola.com

Barbara Musgraves
City of Mineola
903-569-2034
barbara@351-music.com

Sharon Chamblee
903-569-0341
sharonchamblee@tyler.net

Mineola Filmography: Due Date (2010) • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (TV Series: 2010) • Roy ‘N’ the Rev (2003)

Nacogdoches

Region: North East area

Joanna Temple, Director of Sales
Nacogdoches Convention & Visitors Bureau
936-564-7351
sales@visitnacogdoches.org
www.visitnacogdoches.org

Nacogdoches Filmography: The Long Summer of George Adams (TV Movie: 1982)

Palestine

Region: North East area

Mary Raum, Marketing Manager
City of Palestine
903-723-3014
mraum@palestine-tx.org
www.cityofpalestinetx.com

Palestine Filmography (partial): The Great Debaters (2007) • American Outlaws (2001) • Rough Riders (TV Series: 1997) • The Gambler V: Playing for Keeps (TV Movie: 1994) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series)

Pittsburg

Region: North East area

Amanda McCellon, Community Development Director
City of Pittsburg
903-856-3621
amccellon@pittsburgtexas.com
www.pittsburgtexas.com

Pittsburg Filmography: Unwanted (2017) • Zombex (2013) • Humans vs Zombies (2011)

Additional local production incentive information.

Quitman

Region: North East area

Pam Riley, Executive Director
Quitman Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
903-466-4327
pamriley47@gmail.com
www.quitmanarboretum.com

Quitman Filmography: Jerico (2016) • Booger Red (2015)

Tyler

Region: North East area

Julie Goodgame, Administrative Manager of Communications
Downtown Arts and Culture, City of Tyler
903-531-1272 (office)
903-245-5377 (cell)
jgoodgame@tylertexas.com
www.cityoftyler.org

Tyler Filmography: Anderson Cooper 360 (TV Episode: 2016) • Finding Bigfoot (TV Episode: 2013) • Troubador, TX (TV Episode: 2011) • Agenda (2007) • Anchorwoman (TV Series: 2007) • HGTV Dream Home 2006 (TV Episode) • In Service to America (1999) • Strike It Rich (1948)

Winnsboro

Region: North East area

Gayle Cooper, Executive Director
Winnsboro Economic Development Corporation
903-342-6175
www.winnsboroedc.com

Winnsboro Filmography (partial): The Shadow People (2016) • Above All Else (2015) • Spirit Riders (2015)

