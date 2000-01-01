Incentive Programs

Texas takes the initiative to invest in its future by offering competitive incentives to companies who are creating jobs and driving innovation in Texas. The incentives in this section are a summary of the most commonly utilized state offerings administered by the Department of Economic Development Finance. Local incentives and tax abatements are not included here. For local incentives, please contact the local economic development representative.

The Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) is the largest “deal-closing” fund of its kind in the nation. The fund is used as a final incentive tool for projects that offer significant projected job creation and capital investment and where a single Texas site is competing with another viable out-of-state option.

The Texas Enterprise Zone Program is an economic development tool for local communities to partner with the State of Texas to promote job creation and significant private investment that will assist economically distressed areas of the state.

The Texas Workforce Commission, in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, provides access to a team of highly skilled professional who provide technical assistance, at no charge, to help streamline the development of projects and proposals.

The Events Trust fund program applies local and state gains from sales and use, auto rental, hotel, and alcoholic beverage taxes generated over a specified period of time. Eligible events are not restricted to sports, but the venue must have been selected through a highly competitive selection process.

The Governor’s University Research Initiative grant program (GURI) has a goal to bring the best and brightest researchers in the world to the State of Texas. This program is a matching grant program to assist eligible institutions of higher education in recruiting distinguished researchers.

The Product Development and Small Business Incubator Fund (PDSBI) is a revolving loan program financed through original bond issuances. The primary objective of the program is to aid in the development, production and commercialization of new or improved products and to foster and stimulate small business in the State of Texas.

For further details on these incentives and many more offered by the State of Texas, please visit our website https://businessintexas.com/ or read our Incentives Overview.