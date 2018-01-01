Texas Film Preservation Round-Up Tours
The Texas Film Round-Up is a traveling media preservation and education program. The Texas Archive of the Moving Image (TAMI) and the Texas Film Commission host Film Round-Ups across the state, giving Texans an opportunity to submit their films for the free digitization program and learn about Texas media history and preservation.
Qualifications:
- Films or videos must be Texas-related (shot in Texas, shot by a Texan, or the subject matter is about Texas).
- Contributions must be free from copyright, or the donor must be willing to grant Texas Archive of the Moving Image and the Texas Film Commission a license for use ( i.e. donor is or donor represents the copyright holder).
- No more than 50 films and videos may be contributed per household.
Additional Activities at Round-Ups
- Screenings of Texas films
- TMIAP's “Preserving Memories” traveling exhibit
- Preservation workshops and demonstrations
Past Round-Up Locations
- Lufkin, TX
- Alpine, TX
- Fort Bend County, TX
- Beaumont, TX
- Galveston, TX
- Bastrop County, TX
- Killeen, TX
Digitization Services for a Fee
If your film or video does not meet the criteria for the Round-Up program or if you do not wish to contribute a digital copy to the archive, TAMI provides transfer services at competitive rates.
Further Information
To inquire about bringing a Round-Up to your community, please contact:
Texas Archive of the Moving Image
www.texasarchive.org
info@texasarchive.org
512-485-3073