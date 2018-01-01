Texas Film Preservation Round-Up Tours

The Texas Film Round-Up is a traveling media preservation and education program. The Texas Archive of the Moving Image (TAMI) and the Texas Film Commission host Film Round-Ups across the state, giving Texans an opportunity to submit their films for the free digitization program and learn about Texas media history and preservation.

Qualifications:

Films or videos must be Texas-related (shot in Texas, shot by a Texan, or the subject matter is about Texas). Contributions must be free from copyright, or the donor must be willing to grant Texas Archive of the Moving Image and the Texas Film Commission a license for use ( i.e. donor is or donor represents the copyright holder). No more than 50 films and videos may be contributed per household.

Additional Activities at Round-Ups

Screenings of Texas films

TMIAP's “Preserving Memories” traveling exhibit

Preservation workshops and demonstrations

Past Round-Up Locations

Lufkin, TX

Alpine, TX

Fort Bend County, TX

Beaumont, TX

Galveston, TX

Bastrop County, TX

Killeen, TX

Digitization Services for a Fee

If your film or video does not meet the criteria for the Round-Up program or if you do not wish to contribute a digital copy to the archive, TAMI provides transfer services at competitive rates.

Further Information

To inquire about bringing a Round-Up to your community, please contact:

Texas Archive of the Moving Image

www.texasarchive.org

info@texasarchive.org

512-485-3073