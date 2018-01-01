Selected films and videos collected during the Film Round-Up Tours make up the Texas Moving Image Archive Program Collection. This ever-growing streaming video website features moving images that represent the breadth of Texas’ cultural history and its century of motion picture production.

Access to the Collection

The TMIAP Collection is available free of charge to students, teachers, researchers, and the general public in Texas and around the world.

Browse for Videos by Topic

The Texas Archive of the Moving Image also maintains an expanded Video Library that constitutes all the material they’ve collected since their founding. The TMIAP Collection material comprises approximately two thirds of the Archive’s Video Library.

Additional Resources: