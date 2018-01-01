Educator Resources

In conjunction with the TMIAP Collection, the Texas Archive of the Moving Image creates a series of educator resources that are available via Teach Texas.

Teach Texas Lesson Plans

Lesson plans for grades K-12 feature footage from the TMIAP Collection that highlight Texas topics including politics, industry, geography and culture. The resources also address Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) in social studies, language arts, and career and technology education.

Additional Resources

Lesson Plans - Lesson plans are available on the Texas Archive of the Moving Image website.

Teachingtexas.org - Lesson plans are cross-listed with statewide education initiatives in order to share resources with educators across the state in a more effective, collective manner.

Further Information

For more information about Teach Texas, please contact:

Texas Archive of the Moving Image

www.texasarchive.org

info@texasarchive.org

512-485-3073