Special collections of curated films, related to a particular subject, theme or personality, are selected and extensively researched, and are made available on the Texas Archive of the Moving Image website. These online exhibits encourage an exploration of their both their Video Library and the TMIAP Collection to discover stories of Texas.

True Crime Tales

TAMI's latest exhibit, "True Crime Tales: 10 Cases Buried in the Archive," highlights the processes of police investigation and the criminal justice system using local television coverage with newsreels, government films, home movies, and more.

Past Collections