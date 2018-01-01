Online Exhibits
Special collections of curated films, related to a particular subject, theme or personality, are selected and extensively researched, and are made available on the Texas Archive of the Moving Image website. These online exhibits encourage an exploration of their both their Video Library and the TMIAP Collection to discover stories of Texas.
True Crime Tales
TAMI's latest exhibit, "True Crime Tales: 10 Cases Buried in the Archive," highlights the processes of police investigation and the criminal justice system using local television coverage with newsreels, government films, home movies, and more.
Past Collections
Women on the Move - Examine the historical impact of the National Women’s Conference, the ongoing debate it provoked, and the opposition movement it inspired.
The Fuentes Family Home Movies - Preserved by TAMI in partnership with Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, the collection was named to the National Film Registry in 2017, deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically" by the Library of Congress.
The Henry Kuempel Collection - Donated to TAMI by the Austin History Center, the collection offers a glimpse of everything from the final days of Congress Avenue streetcars to baseball practice with the Austin Pioneers.
- Starring the Lone Star State - Explore the history of filmmaking in Texas.
- Weathering Texas - Explore the history of the state’s natural disasters as sites of change within the state’s economy, infrastructure, and local communities.