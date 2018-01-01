Safety On Set
As with any workplace, the film and television industries can present a wide range of potential occupational health and safety hazards to workers. The Texas Film Commission expects all productions, regardless of budget to employ best practices such as establishing a workplace harassment prevention policy as well as maintaining overall industry safety standards in order to encourage and accomplish safety on set.
See below for additional industry safety resources as well as information about employee rights and laws in Texas.
Texas Film Commission Resources
- Prop Weapons and Firearms
Information about using prop weapons and firearms on set.
- Workers’ Compensation
Information about Workers’ Compensation Insurance coverage in Texas.
- Pyrotechnics & Flame Effects Licensing
Rules for individuals working with pyrotechnics and flame effects.
- Texas Rabies Quarantine & Animal Handling
Guidance for Texas Rabies Quarantine and animal handling on productions.
- Texas Drone Regulations
Guidance for using Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or drones in Texas.
- EMTs & Paramedics
Listed in the Texas Production Directory
- Traffic Safety & Barricade Rentals
Listed in the Texas Production Directory
Additional Online Resources
- Contract Services Administration Trust Fund - Industry Wide Safety Bulletins
Safety Bulletins are researched, written, and distributed by the Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee for use by the motion picture and television industry.
- Texas Workforce Commission | Employee Rights / Discrimination & Laws
- Women in Film | Sexual Harassment Help Line
- IATSE 24/7 Safety Hotline Program
- DGA 24/7 Safety Hotline
- SAG / AFTRA 24/7 Safety Hotline
- PGA | Safety Initiative & Resources
- Safety for Sarah / A Pledge to Sarah - Set Safety iOS and Android App
-
Dept. of Homeland Security's "Stop The Bleed" Campaign
Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
- Green Production Guide Toolkit