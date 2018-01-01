Texas Film Commission
As with any workplace, the film and television industries can present a wide range of potential occupational health and safety hazards to workers. The Texas Film Commission expects all productions, regardless of budget to employ best practices such as establishing a workplace harassment prevention policy as well as maintaining overall industry safety standards in order to encourage and accomplish safety on set.

See below for additional industry safety resources as well as information about employee rights and laws in Texas. 

Texas Film Commission Resources

Additional Online Resources