Prop Weapons and Firearms

The use of firing weapons and firearms are strictly controlled by state and federal law and require the appropriate permits for any weapons and firearms on set. Productions are required to have medics and safety policies in place before the use of prop weapons on set and must provide proof of insurance. Expert certified weapons handlers should be hired when any firing weapon is being used during production.

In addition, productions should adhere to SAG and other union rules regarding the use of firearms on set with respect to training, safety requirements, and additional compensation for crew and cast members handling firing weapons. Individual unions have safety hotlines and policies in place and members are encouraged to report safety concerns.

