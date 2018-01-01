Production Internship Program

The internship program offers college students the opportunity to develop a working knowledge of and gain experience in the film, television, animation and video game industries. We are seeking students with excellent communication skills who want to learn how these industries work, and contribute to the film commission’s efforts to promote and expand these industries in Texas.

INTERN DUTIES

Answering phones and responding to information requests from industry professionals and the general public.

Assisting in digital stitching, color correcting and inputting digital location images in Adobe Photoshop CS5.

Performing specific research projects, ranging from filming locations to video game companies, via the Internet and other internal resources.

Reading scripts, preparing synopses and location breakdowns.

Performing routine clerical tasks such as data entry, photocopying and faxing.

REQUIREMENTS

Current student or recent graduate (within one year of graduation) in an undergraduate or graduate degree program.

Ability to work 12-20 hours per week (in at least four-hour time blocks) at our office in downtown Austin, Texas. Applicants not located in the Austin area must acknowledge in their cover letter that they are prepared to reside in the Austin area for the entire duration of the internship. We are unable to provide assistance in obtaining housing or transportation.

Demonstrates professional interest in film, television and video game industry.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Interns are not required to receive course credit, but may be eligible.

TO APPLY

Email a formal cover letter, resume and application (see link below) to Ali Stintzi Nichols, Internship Coordinator, at film [at] gov.texas.gov. (Please email documents as either a Microsoft Word document or an Adobe PDF.)

