Incentives Internship Program

The Incentive Division Internship Program offers current college and graduate students with a background in accounting and an interest in film and media production the opportunity to develop a working knowledge of and gain experience in the world of production incentives. The Incentive Program is seeking students with excellent communication skills and an advanced understanding of accounting who want to learn how these industries work and contribute to the film commission’s efforts to promote and expand incentives in Texas.

INTERN DUTIES

Answering phones and responding to information requests from industry professionals and the general public.

Assisting in data analysis and research projects.

Answering general incentives phone calls.

Performing routine clerical tasks such as data entry, photocopying and faxing.

REQUIREMENTS

Currently enrolled in an undergraduate (junior or seniors are preferred) or graduate degree program preferably in accounting. Graduates who have graduated within the past year.

Ability to work 10-20 hours per week (in at least four hour time blocks) at our office in downtown Austin, Texas.

Applicants not located in the Austin area must acknowledge in their cover letter that they are prepared to reside in the Austin area for the duration of the internship. We are unable to provide assistance in obtaining housing or transportation. The internship is a volunteer position and is not paid.

Demonstrates professional interest in film, television and video game industry.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Interns are not required to receive course credit, but may be eligible.

TO APPLY

Email a formal cover letter, resume and application (see link below) to Ali Stintzi Nichols, Internship Coordinator, at film [at] gov.texas.gov. (Please note "Incentive Program Intern" in the subject line. E-mail documents as either a Microsoft Word document or an Adobe PDF.)

Download your application

