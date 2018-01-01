Union Station Dallas

Texas Film Commission
Dallas, Texas (Dallas County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by the.urbanophile

Completed in 1916 as a masterpiece of Beaux-Arts Classicism, Union Station is a testament to the grand experience of life — an artful marriage of architectural details and monumental proportions that both inspires and uplifts. Stately pillars instill a spirit of grandeur. Graceful arched windows soar beneath 48-foot ceilings. Original chandeliers echo the refined spirit of a bygone era. Whether you're hosting an intimate breakfast for ten or a grand wedding receptions for five hundred, Union Station creates a dynamic and attention-commanding backdrop.

Films Featured

  • The Trip to Bountiful (1985)

    • Set in post-World War II in the 1940s, Carrie Watts (Geraldine Page) visits the local train station to return to her rural town near the Texas Gulf Coast. She eventually boards a bus and befriends a young girl named Thelma (Rebecca De Mornay) traveling alone.

