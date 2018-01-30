Texas Welcomes New Productions for 2018 - TFC Newsletter, January 2018

IN THIS EDITION

Photo Credit: Richard Foreman, Jr. / AMC

Texas welcomes new productions for 2018

A preview of current and wrapped productions.

USA’s Queen of the South is returning to Dallas with production scheduled to begin in Texas shortly. Central Texas continues to host two AMC series: Season 2 of The Son and Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. It was also announced last month that indie feature The Violent Heart will begin production in the Lone Star State this February. On the video game front, Vacation Simulator from Owlchemy Labs was recently announced, following the award-winning VR game Job Simulator.

2018 also brings a number of wrapped productions, with blockbuster Alita: Battle Angel (filmed in Austin) premiering in May. Indie features Bomb City (Amarillo, Dallas, Fort Worth) and Fashionista (Austin, Georgetown) have both picked up distribution. The Sundance Film Festival welcomed feature film Never Goin’ Back (Dallas, Fort Worth) and the short film Maude (Austin). The PS4 remake of the popular video game Shadow of the Colossus from Texas-based Bluepoint Games will also be released next month, and Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze from Retro Studios is due this May.

We look forward to welcoming other productions and premieres this year! See what other productions are happening in the Lone Star State: #FilmTexas.

Photo Credit: Joe S. Lee / GuideLive

Industry News Round-Up