Texas Welcomes New Productions for 2018 - TFC Newsletter, January 2018
IN THIS EDITION
- TFC workshops coming to San Antonio
- AMC'S The Son brings business to Gonzales
- TFC featured in 'Report to the People of Texas'
- Texas welcomes new productions for 2018
- Industry News Round-Up
Photo Credit: Richard Foreman, Jr. / AMC
Texas welcomes new productions for 2018
A preview of current and wrapped productions.
USA’s Queen of the South is returning to Dallas with production scheduled to begin in Texas shortly. Central Texas continues to host two AMC series: Season 2 of The Son and Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. It was also announced last month that indie feature The Violent Heart will begin production in the Lone Star State this February. On the video game front, Vacation Simulator from Owlchemy Labs was recently announced, following the award-winning VR game Job Simulator.
2018 also brings a number of wrapped productions, with blockbuster Alita: Battle Angel (filmed in Austin) premiering in May. Indie features Bomb City (Amarillo, Dallas, Fort Worth) and Fashionista (Austin, Georgetown) have both picked up distribution. The Sundance Film Festival welcomed feature film Never Goin’ Back (Dallas, Fort Worth) and the short film Maude (Austin). The PS4 remake of the popular video game Shadow of the Colossus from Texas-based Bluepoint Games will also be released next month, and Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze from Retro Studios is due this May.
We look forward to welcoming other productions and premieres this year! See what other productions are happening in the Lone Star State: #FilmTexas.
Photo Credit: Joe S. Lee / GuideLive
Industry News Round-Up
- How one successful video game company found a home in quaint downtown McKinney
- The Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker [Austin, Houston, San Antonio]
- ZOMBIES ON FILM: 'Fear the Walking Dead' continues filming in Austin area
- Shadow of the Colossus Comparison Video Shows Remake’s Improvements
- Meyerowitz’s Grace Van Patten & ‘Fences’ Jovan Adepo Set For ‘The Violent Heart’
- Director Richard Linklater needs your Houston photos, videos from the 1960s for a new movie
- Panic at Calamity Corp.: ‘Fail Factory!’ Launches Today for GearVR
- Colleges including Texas A&M are using video games to make lessons stick
- Bomb City [shot in Amarillo, Dallas & Fort Worth] Coming to a Theater Near You
- The Making of ‘The Iron Orchard’: Brushes with Fame and Fortune in the West Texas Oil Patch
- Boss Fight Announces New Corporate Office [in Allen, Texas]
- Film News Roundup: Amanda Fuller's Thriller 'Fashionista' Bought by Freestyle
- UTSA students create video games for injured veterans
- ‘Lightning in a bottle’: Local impact of Magnolia could long outlive ‘Fixer Upper’
- 2 South Texas islands [Mustang Island, South Padre Island] featured on HGTV show