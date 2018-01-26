TFC Workshops in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Film Commission will bring its Film Friendly Texas Workshop and P.A. Workshop to San Antonio.

Film Friendly Texas Workshop

The Film Friendly Texas Workshop is being held in partnership with the San Antonio Film Commission and City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

The Film Friendly Texas program provides ongoing training and guidance to statewide municipal leaders and community representatives on how to effectively market their communities as filming destinations and how to efficiently accommodate on-location filming activity.

Certification in the Film Friendly Texas program provides production companies with increased assurance that communities are industry-savvy and sends a clear message to media industry professionals that communities are serious about attracting their business.



P.A. Workshop

The P.A. Workshop is being held in partnership with the Southwest Alternate Media Partnership (SWAMP) and San Antonio Film Commission on February 17 & 18, 2018.

The introductory P.A. Workshop teaches the necessary skills for the industry’s entry-level position of Production Assistant. You will learn the jargon, terminology, paperwork, etiquette, processes and physical requirements of the job. Taught by active working industry professionals, this workshop will help you develop the skills and flexibility needed to be successful in finding work and building a career.

After completing this workshop, students will have learned the job requirements to succeed as a P.A. and realistically visualize a career path working up the ladder in the film, television and commercial industries. The Texas Film Commission will provide P.A. certification to all Texas residents who complete the course, and eligible attendees will be listed in the Texas Production Directory as a TFC certified P.A.