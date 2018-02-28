Texas Films at SXSW 2018

SXSW 2018 features more than 50 features and shorts with Texas ties. Congratulations to all of the Texas-based filmmakers and Texas-made projects premiering at SXSW 2018!

Features

Bill Murray Stories (Director Tommy Avallone) • Partially filmed in Texas.

Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Director: Dana Adam Shapiro) • Shot in Austin & Dallas.

Never Goin' Back (Director/Screenwriter: Augustine Frizzell) • Filmed in Dallas & Fort Worth.

Support the Girls (Director/Screenwriter: Andrew Bujalski) • Filmed in Austin.

Thunder Road (Director/Screenwriter: Jim Cummings) • Filmed in Austin.

Texas Shorts/Episodics

Texas shorts/episodics were filmed in Texas, by Texans (or filmmakers currently living in Texas).

An Uncertain Future (Directors: Iliana Sosa, Chelsea Hernandez) • Filmed in Austin.

Come & Take It (Directors: Ellen Spiro, PJ Raval) • Filmed in Austin.

Ghosted Featuring Kamille – 'Get Some' (Director/Screenwriter: Fidel Ruiz-Healy)

Hold to Your Best Self (Episodic, Director: Emily Hagins)

Maude (Director/Screenwriter: Anna Margaret Hollyman) • Filmed in Austin.

Roadside Attraction (Directors: Patrick Bresnan, Ivete Lucas)

Texas High School Shorts

Texas high school shorts were filmed in Texas, by Texans (or filmmakers currently living in Texas).