Texas Films at SXSW 2018

February 28, 2018 | Austin, Texas

SXSW 2018 features more than 50 features and shorts with Texas ties. Congratulations to all of the Texas-based filmmakers and Texas-made projects premiering at SXSW 2018!

Features

  • 1985 (Director/Screenwriter: Yen Tan) • Filmed in Dallas.
  • Bill Murray Stories (Director Tommy Avallone) • Partially filmed in Texas.
  • Blood Fest (Director/Screenwriter: Owen Egerton) • Filmed in Austin.
  • Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Director: Dana Adam Shapiro) • Shot in Austin & Dallas.
  • Friday's Child (Director A.J. Edwards) • Filmed in Austin, Balmorhea, Monohans, Presidio, Terlingua & Waco.
  • Never Goin' Back (Director/Screenwriter: Augustine Frizzell) • Filmed in Dallas & Fort Worth.
  • Social Animals (Director: Jonathan Ignatius Green; Screenwriters: Carol Martori, Jonathan Ignatius Green, Peter Garriott) • Filmed in Austin.
  • Support the Girls (Director/Screenwriter: Andrew Bujalski) • Filmed in Austin.
  • They Live Here, Now ( Director: Jason Outenreath) • Filmed in Austin.
  • Thunder Road (Director/Screenwriter: Jim Cummings) • Filmed in Austin.
  • TransMilitary (Directors: Gabe Silverman, Fiona Dawson) • Partially filmed in Texas.

Texas Shorts/Episodics

Texas shorts/episodics were filmed in Texas, by Texans (or filmmakers currently living in Texas).

  • An Uncertain Future (Directors: Iliana Sosa, Chelsea Hernandez) • Filmed in Austin.
  • Caroline (Directors: Logan George, Celine Held)
  • Come & Take It (Directors: Ellen Spiro, PJ Raval) • Filmed in Austin.
  • Don’t Be a Hero (Director/Screenwriter: Pete Lee)
  • Ghosted Featuring Kamille – ‘Get Some’ (Director/Screenwriter: Fidel Ruiz-Healy)
  • Heavy Chemistry (Director/Screenwriter: Blair Rowan)
  • Hold to Your Best Self (Episodic, Director: Emily Hagins)
  • The Mangina Exit (Director: Byron Brown)
  • Maude (Director/Screenwriter: Anna Margaret Hollyman) • Filmed in Austin.
  • Nice Ass (Director: Carlyn Hudson, Screenwriter: Jeff Whitaker)
  • Roadside Attraction (Directors: Patrick Bresnan, Ivete Lucas)

Texas High School Shorts

Texas high school shorts were filmed in Texas, by Texans (or filmmakers currently living in Texas).

  • The Art of War (Director/Screenwriter: Cal Etcheverry)
  • CCISD Strong (Director: Sofia Rasmussen)
  • Confined (Director: The Zavitsanos Brothers)
  • Contact (Director/Screenwriter: Lindsay Wolf)
  • Escape (Directors/Screenwriters: Jada Harbin, Karina Harchandani)
  • How You See Us (Director/Screenwriter: Susannah Joffe)
  • Hunned Effort (Directors: Nicholas Luna, Alan Lawson)
  • Kopecke (Director: C. Fears)
  • Loveless (Director/Screenwriter: Weston Bering)
  • Molly and Me (Directors: Colton Vanlandingham, Collin Grant, Screenwriters: Sydney Sexton, Mary Patrello, Gaby Fernandez)
  • The Night I Lost My Favorite Jacket (Director/Screenwriter: Jenna Krumerman)
  • Pursuit of a Dream (Director/Screenwriter: Scott Larson)
  • Pursuit: 21XX (Director: Ben Phillips, Screenwriters: Ben Phillips, Billy Nguyen, Edward Nuno)
  • Puzzle Pieces: Living Life on The Spectrum (Director/Screenwriter: Georgia)
  • #RefugeesWelcome (Director/Screenwriter: Ramiro Cantu)
  • Return Policy (Directors: Demar Gunter, Victoria Hartson; Screenwriter: Demar Gunter)
  • The Risk For Freedom (Director: Alex Le)
  • Roommate (Director/Screenwriter: Jinho Rhee)
  • Silent Fist (Directors: Jose Martinez, Nana Achempong; Screenwriters: Jose Martinez, Nana Achempon, and Brandon Mai)
  • Take a Chance (Director/Screenwriter: Weatherly Giblin)
  • What It Takes (Director: Kourtney Williams)
View the complete SXSW 2018 lineup!