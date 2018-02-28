Texas Films at SXSW 2018
SXSW 2018 features more than 50 features and shorts with Texas ties. Congratulations to all of the Texas-based filmmakers and Texas-made projects premiering at SXSW 2018!
Features
- 1985 (Director/Screenwriter: Yen Tan) • Filmed in Dallas.
- Bill Murray Stories (Director Tommy Avallone) • Partially filmed in Texas.
- Blood Fest (Director/Screenwriter: Owen Egerton) • Filmed in Austin.
- Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Director: Dana Adam Shapiro) • Shot in Austin & Dallas.
- Friday's Child (Director A.J. Edwards) • Filmed in Austin, Balmorhea, Monohans, Presidio, Terlingua & Waco.
- Never Goin' Back (Director/Screenwriter: Augustine Frizzell) • Filmed in Dallas & Fort Worth.
- Social Animals (Director: Jonathan Ignatius Green; Screenwriters: Carol Martori, Jonathan Ignatius Green, Peter Garriott) • Filmed in Austin.
- Support the Girls (Director/Screenwriter: Andrew Bujalski) • Filmed in Austin.
- They Live Here, Now ( Director: Jason Outenreath) • Filmed in Austin.
- Thunder Road (Director/Screenwriter: Jim Cummings) • Filmed in Austin.
- TransMilitary (Directors: Gabe Silverman, Fiona Dawson) • Partially filmed in Texas.
Texas Shorts/Episodics
Texas shorts/episodics were filmed in Texas, by Texans (or filmmakers currently living in Texas).
- An Uncertain Future (Directors: Iliana Sosa, Chelsea Hernandez) • Filmed in Austin.
- Caroline (Directors: Logan George, Celine Held)
- Come & Take It (Directors: Ellen Spiro, PJ Raval) • Filmed in Austin.
- Don’t Be a Hero (Director/Screenwriter: Pete Lee)
- Ghosted Featuring Kamille – ‘Get Some’ (Director/Screenwriter: Fidel Ruiz-Healy)
- Heavy Chemistry (Director/Screenwriter: Blair Rowan)
- Hold to Your Best Self (Episodic, Director: Emily Hagins)
- The Mangina Exit (Director: Byron Brown)
- Maude (Director/Screenwriter: Anna Margaret Hollyman) • Filmed in Austin.
- Nice Ass (Director: Carlyn Hudson, Screenwriter: Jeff Whitaker)
- Roadside Attraction (Directors: Patrick Bresnan, Ivete Lucas)
Texas High School Shorts
Texas high school shorts were filmed in Texas, by Texans (or filmmakers currently living in Texas).
- The Art of War (Director/Screenwriter: Cal Etcheverry)
- CCISD Strong (Director: Sofia Rasmussen)
- Confined (Director: The Zavitsanos Brothers)
- Contact (Director/Screenwriter: Lindsay Wolf)
- Escape (Directors/Screenwriters: Jada Harbin, Karina Harchandani)
- How You See Us (Director/Screenwriter: Susannah Joffe)
- Hunned Effort (Directors: Nicholas Luna, Alan Lawson)
- Kopecke (Director: C. Fears)
- Loveless (Director/Screenwriter: Weston Bering)
- Molly and Me (Directors: Colton Vanlandingham, Collin Grant, Screenwriters: Sydney Sexton, Mary Patrello, Gaby Fernandez)
- The Night I Lost My Favorite Jacket (Director/Screenwriter: Jenna Krumerman)
- Pursuit of a Dream (Director/Screenwriter: Scott Larson)
- Pursuit: 21XX (Director: Ben Phillips, Screenwriters: Ben Phillips, Billy Nguyen, Edward Nuno)
- Puzzle Pieces: Living Life on The Spectrum (Director/Screenwriter: Georgia)
- #RefugeesWelcome (Director/Screenwriter: Ramiro Cantu)
- Return Policy (Directors: Demar Gunter, Victoria Hartson; Screenwriter: Demar Gunter)
- The Risk For Freedom (Director: Alex Le)
- Roommate (Director/Screenwriter: Jinho Rhee)
- Silent Fist (Directors: Jose Martinez, Nana Achempong; Screenwriters: Jose Martinez, Nana Achempon, and Brandon Mai)
- Take a Chance (Director/Screenwriter: Weatherly Giblin)
- What It Takes (Director: Kourtney Williams)