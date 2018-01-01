Dallas 30 Mile Zone Map

Under the Rules governing the Moving Image Industry Incentive Program, Projects that complete at least 25% of their total shooting days in an underutilized or economically distressed area of Texas are eligible to have an additional amount added to their incentive payment percentage.

Underutilized Areas

An underutilized area of Texas is an area of the state that receives less than 15% of the total film and television production in the state during a fiscal year as determined by the Texas Film Commission. Areas determined by the Texas Film Commission to receive in excess of 15% of the total film and television production in the state will be deemed to include the area within a thirty mile radius from Austin or Dallas City Hall; consequently, underutilized areas include Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, or any other urban, suburban or rural area more than 30 miles from Austin or Dallas City Hall. The 30-mile zones of Dallas and Austin, within the green circle on the maps below, are not considered an underutilized area.

Economically Distressed Areas

An economically distressed area of Texas is defined as an area that has a median household income that does not exceed 75% of the median state household income. The economically distressed areas within the Dallas 30-mile zones are marked in red on the maps below.

