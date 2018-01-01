Create. Expand. Relocate.

Photo: Gov. Abbott speaks to music industry executives during a reception at the Governor's Mansion during SXSW 2016.



The Texas Music Office is the State of Texas' official economic development office for the Texas music industry, and the office's resources are an unparallelled source of information into why the Texas Music industry annually has a multi-billion dollar economic impact on the state's economy.

Our economic development team at Texas Wide Open For Business have joined us in creating incentives, programs, and workshops throughout Texas to provide opportunities and information that can help both small and large businesses. We have no doubt that after reviewing the programs that make Texas the number 1 state for business, you’ll be ready to join our economy, which is so successful it’s become the 10th largest GDP economy in the world (if Texas were considered a nation).

Ready to make the move?

Please send a message to TMO Director Brendon Anthony or call at (512) 463-6666. Also make sure to read our Expansion & Relocation Guide which includes various services to assist companies and their legal representatives with the expansion and relocation process.

Why Texas?

No personal income tax!

#1 Exporter: In 2016 Texas exported $232 billion in goods to destinations all over the world, leading the nation for the 15th year running.

$67.5 Billion Travel Spending: Texas has the third largest share of domestic travel revenue – $67.5 billion generating 568,000 jobs.

51 Fortune 500: Fifty-one of the nation’s leading companies base their headquarters in Texas.

13 Million Productive Workers: Texas has the second largest civilian workforce in America – 13 million industrious people.

Texas was one the nation's top states for job creation in 2015 with 175,700 new jobs added.

Small businesses drive the Texas economy. They excite with innovative ideas; they invigorate with new jobs; and they change the market landscape. More than 2.6 million small businesses call Texas home - and that number includes over 1.1 million women- and minority-owned small businesses.

For info on how to start-up a small business in Texas, please see our Small Business Handbook.

State Incentives & Programs

Texas Enterprise Fund: The Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) is one of the nation’s largest “deal closing” funds created to attract businesses and new jobs to Texas. Since the program’s inception, the TEF has awarded approximately $595 million to companies that have committed to an expansion or relocation in Texas. Historically Underutilized Business Certification Program "HUB": The HUB program requires all Texas state agencies to make a good faith effort to use HUBs for purposes of contracting for construction services or commodity purchases. To obtain HUB certification, a business must be at least 51% owned by an Asian Pacific American, Black American, Hispanic American, Native American and/or American woman, and as a result of the recent legislative session, now service-rendered disabled veterans are considered a minority for purposes of the HUB program. A business must also be a for-profit entity that has not exceeded the size standards prescribed by 34 Texas Administrative Code §20.23, and has its principal place of business in Texas. Additionally, the business must have an owner residing in Texas with a proportionate interest that actively participates in the control, operations and management of the entity's affairs. The Texas Comptroller’s Office organizes and administers the HUB certification program. For more information on how to obtain procurement contracts with state agencies and how to qualify as a HUB, please visit the Comptroller’s website. Sales Tax Exemption for Producers of Master Tapes - Many items purchased, used, rented or repaired during the studio master recording process are exempt from the 6.25 percent state sales and use tax, as well as local sales and use taxes. These exemptions are included in the Texas Tax Code Section 151.318, and the Comptroller of Public Accounts Administrative Rule 3.300. Events Trust Funds: The Legislature transferred the administration of the Events Trust Fund (“Program”) from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts (“Comptroller’s Office”) to the Economic Development & Tourism Office (“EDT”) within the Office of the Governor (“OOG”) during the 84th Legislative Session, with an effective date of September 1, 2015. The Program consists of the Events Trust Fund (ETF), Major Events Reimbursement Program (MERP, formerly the “Major Events Trust Fund”) and Motor Sports Racing Trust Fund (MSRTF). The Program permits local governments and local organizing committees to apply to the State for the establishment of an event trust fund to help pay for certain eligible costs associated with conducting events if all statutory and administrative requirements are met under Article 5190.14, Section 5A to 5C, Vernon’s Texas Civil Statutes.

Resources

1. Governor's Small Business Forums: Each year, the Texas Governor’s Office, in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission and local partners, host around twenty small business forums throughout the state. Each forum is custom tailored to provide education and training that is relevant to the small business needs of each community. This includes networking and procurement opportunities. For more information, as well as a calendar of events, please visit the Governor's Small Business Forums Calendar.

2. SCORE: SCORE stands for Service Corps. of Retired Executives and is a nonprofit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow, and achieve their goals through education and mentorship. SCORE has a variety of resources available to small businesses.

3. Small Business Administration: The US Small Business Administration (SBA) can provide a plethora of information on available loans and grants, small business workshops, advocacy efforts and much more. Visit the Federal SBA's Website to learn more about what the can do for your small business.

4. Small Business Development Centers "SBDCs": SBDCs provide assistance to small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs throughout the United States. SBDCs help entrepreneurs realize the dream of business ownership and help existing businesses remain competitive in a complex, ever-changing global marketplace. SBDCs are hosted by leading universities and state economic development agencies, and funded in part through a partnership with SBA. SBDC advisors provide aspiring and current small business owners a variety of free business consulting and low-cost training services including: business plan development, manufacturing assistance, financial packaging and lending assistance, exporting and importing support, disaster recovery assistance, procurement and contracting aid, market research help, 8(a) program support, and healthcare guidance. For more information on SBDCs as well as to find out where the closest SBDC is to you, please visit the websites for SBDC and Texas Local Resources.

5. Skills for Small Business Program: Skills for Small Business Program finances tuition and fees for community and technical college courses for current and newly hired employees of small businesses (fewer than 100 employees) in Texas, successfully merging small business needs and local training opportunities into a winning formula for putting people to work in Texas.