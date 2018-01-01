Texas Music's Shakey Graves performing at SuperBowl Live 2017 in Houston, TX. Photo by Rob Loud.



Becoming a Certified "Music Friendly Community"

Participation in the Texas Music Office's "Music Friendly Community" program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development, and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

Cities that have received the official Music Friendly Communities designation from the Texas Music Office include Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Denton.

Cities that are currently working through the certification process include: Dallas, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock.

Certification Steps:

Attend a Texas Music Office sponsored Music Friendly Community workshop. Establish a City/County/Region Music Office liaison, who can respond to constituent questions. The liaison must work within a division of government, an economic development corporation, a convention & visitor's bureau, or within a 501c3 non-governmental organization. Register with the Texas Music Office’s Texas Music Industry Directory. The liaison’s organization also signs a mutually agreed upon Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that creates a working arrangement for the sharing of Music Directory data, and establishes protocols for keeping the directory information up to date. Demonstration of partnerships with the community's music-related 501c3 nonprofits in order to foster community development. Collaboration with music education programs, including area college or university music schools.

Getting Started/Additional Info:

To take the first step in becoming a certified "Music Friendly Community," just click the button below:

