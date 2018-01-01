Economic Impact Study

In 2015, the Texas Music Office commissioned the first of a series of studies on the impact of the music business on the Texas economy. In 2017, the Texas Music Office continued its work with Jon Hockenyos and his team of economists at TXP, Inc. to update the original study.

The results were incredibly conclusive concerning the strength and impact of music business within the state:

Combined, music business and music education directly account for over 95,000 permanent jobs, $3.6 billion in annual earnings, and just over $8.5 billion in annual economic activity, up from 92,000 jobs and about $7.5 billion in annual activity during 2015.

The ripple effects associated with the direct injection related to music business and music education bring the total impact (including the direct effects) to over 178,000 permanent jobs, $6.5 billion in earnings, and $19.8 billion in annual economic activity. The State of Texas also realizes over $323 million in tax revenue from these impacts.

