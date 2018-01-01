Resources
Texas Music Latin Pop artist Gina Chavez and Gov. Greg Abbott after Chavez's performance at the Governor's Mansion during SXSW 2016.
Connect. Discover.
As the official information clearinghouse for the state's music industry, the Texas Music Office has an unparalleled set of resources available for artists and music businesses. This is the only place you'll find this data, making the job of connecting with Texas music businesses very easy. Region by region, city by city, this is where you can connect with the more than 15,000 music businesses and music industry professionals working in the state of Texas.
Do you need to register your music business, your band, or your radio station in the Texas Music Industry Directory? Please contact TMO Program Manager Steve Ray for more information.
Texas Music Industry Directory
- Businesses - Connect with more than 100 different music industry professions, including: commercial music business, music education, music industry services (attorneys, music publishers, music non-profits), media covering the music industry, music video production and post-production companies, musical instruments and equipment retailers and manufacturers, record production industries (record stores, record labels, pressing plants), recording services, tour services, and venues.
- Musicians - Connect with more than 8,000 recording artists, musicians, and bands that are based - or were born - in Texas.
- Radio - Connect with more than 1,000 radio stations that broadcast in and across Texas.
Business Guides
- Are you at the beginning of your music career? Don't make a move without reading our Getting Started in the Music Business guide, our Notes for Songwriters, and our Notes for Young Artists.
- Do you own a recording studio? Do you make master tape recordings in your home studio? Are you a venue that makes recordings of live performances? You may qualify for the state of Texas' Sales and Use Tax Exemption for Producers of Audio Master Tapes.
- Are you already performing and looking to take your career to the next level? Connect with our guide on Booking Concerts and Tours, Starting A Record Label, Creating A Press Kit, Publicizing A Music Event, Guide to Music-Related Insurance, and much more.
- Are you a music venue owner? Make sure to connect with our Venue and Special Events guide, that includes info on TABC Regulations and Laws for Venues, TABC Regulations and Laws for Speical Events, City/State/Federal Regulations for Venues, and our guide on What Every Venue/Restaurant Owner Should Know Before Playing Music in their Establishment.