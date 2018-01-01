Texas Music Latin Pop artist Gina Chavez and Gov. Greg Abbott after Chavez's performance at the Governor's Mansion during SXSW 2016.

As the official information clearinghouse for the state's music industry, the Texas Music Office has an unparalleled set of resources available for artists and music businesses. This is the only place you'll find this data, making the job of connecting with Texas music businesses very easy. Region by region, city by city, this is where you can connect with the more than 15,000 music businesses and music industry professionals working in the state of Texas.

Do you need to register your music business, your band, or your radio station in the Texas Music Industry Directory? Please contact TMO Program Manager Steve Ray for more information.

Texas Music Industry Directory

Businesses - Connect with more than 100 different music industry professions, including: commercial music business, music education, music industry services (attorneys, music publishers, music non-profits), media covering the music industry, music video production and post-production companies, musical instruments and equipment retailers and manufacturers, record production industries (record stores, record labels, pressing plants), recording services, tour services, and venues.

Musicians - Connect with more than 8,000 recording artists, musicians, and bands that are based - or were born - in Texas.

- Connect with more than 8,000 recording artists, musicians, and bands that are based - or were born - in Texas. Radio - Connect with more than 1,000 radio stations that broadcast in and across Texas.

