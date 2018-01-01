Top Notch Website

Austin, Texas (Travis County)

Photo Credit: Detour Filmproduction

To most Americans, Top Notch's greatest claim to fame is its appearance in Richard Linklater's 1993 film, Dazed and Confused. But ask an Austinite, and they'll say the burger stand's popularity has more to do with its charcoal-grilled burgers and fried chicken."

Austin Eater