Austin, Texas (Travis County)
Photo Credit: Detour Filmproduction
To most Americans, Top Notch's greatest claim to fame is its appearance in Richard Linklater's 1993 film, Dazed and Confused. But ask an Austinite, and they'll say the burger stand's popularity has more to do with its charcoal-grilled burgers and fried chicken."
Films Featured
Dazed and Confused (1993)
- Made famous as the drive-in burger joint featured in Dazed and Confused, this is where Matthew McConaughey first coined the iconic phrase “Alright, Alright, Alright!” More recently, he said it again during his Oscar acceptance speech for Best Actor in 2014.