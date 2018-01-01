Texas Film Commission
Top Notch

Top Notch Exterior

Top Notch Website
Austin, Texas (Travis County)
Photo Credit: Detour Filmproduction

To most Americans, Top Notch's greatest claim to fame is its appearance in Richard Linklater's 1993 film, Dazed and Confused. But ask an Austinite, and they'll say the burger stand's popularity has more to do with its charcoal-grilled burgers and fried chicken."

Austin Eater

Films Featured

  • Dazed and Confused (1993)

    • Made famous as the drive-in burger joint featured in Dazed and Confused, this is where Matthew McConaughey first coined the iconic phrase “Alright, Alright, Alright!” More recently, he said it again during his Oscar acceptance speech for Best Actor in 2014.

Richard Linklater Film Trail 

As Seen In Film

Top Notch Signage
Photo via Flickr Creative Commons by Lars Plougmann
Movie Still of Actors in Cars at Top Notch
© Detour Filmproduction