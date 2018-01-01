Texas Film Commission
The Continental Club

The Continental Club Exterior and Signage

The Continental Club Website
Austin, Texas (Travis County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Trey Ratcliff

The legendary Continental Club opened its doors in 1955 and celebrates over 60 years as one the oldest continuously running clubs in all of Austin." 

Films Featured

  • Slacker (1991)

    • Linklater highlights the iconic Continental Club while characters in Slacker discuss what it means to be an artist.

  • Boyhood (2014)

    • In Boyhood, Mason Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) and Sheena (Zoe Graham) visit his sister, Samantha (Lorelei Linklater) in Austin. A night out on the town includes a visit to the iconic Continental Club as Mason and his girlfriend begin to contemplate college life.

Film Trails

Richard Linklater Film Trail 

As Seen In Film

Actors inside of The Continental Club
© Detour Filmproduction
Interior of The Continental Club
Photo via TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
A Band Plays inside of The Continental Club while attendees watch
© Detour Filmproduction
Movie Still of Actors enjoying Band
© Detour Filmproduction
Movie Still of Actors Leaving The Continental Club
© Detour Filmproduction