The Continental Club
Austin, Texas (Travis County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Trey Ratcliff
The legendary Continental Club opened its doors in 1955 and celebrates over 60 years as one the oldest continuously running clubs in all of Austin."
Films Featured
Slacker (1991)
- Linklater highlights the iconic Continental Club while characters in Slacker discuss what it means to be an artist.
Boyhood (2014)
- In Boyhood, Mason Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) and Sheena (Zoe Graham) visit his sister, Samantha (Lorelei Linklater) in Austin. A night out on the town includes a visit to the iconic Continental Club as Mason and his girlfriend begin to contemplate college life.