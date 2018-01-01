Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Website

Carthage, Texas (Panola County)

Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission

"The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame was initiated in 1998 to celebrate the contributions of Texans to the country music profession. The project highlights those individuals, living or dead, who are recognized nationally as outstanding in their field. The impressive structure encompasses 13,000 square feet of space for exhibits, a gift shop and a large banquet room. "

Texas Country Music Hall of Fame