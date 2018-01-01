Texas Country Music Hall of Fame
Carthage, Texas (Panola County)
Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
"The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame was initiated in 1998 to celebrate the contributions of Texans to the country music profession. The project highlights those individuals, living or dead, who are recognized nationally as outstanding in their field. The impressive structure encompasses 13,000 square feet of space for exhibits, a gift shop and a large banquet room. "
Films Featured
-
Bernie (2011)
- The opening sequence of Bernie introduces us to the cheerful, singing title character driving through the downtown streets of Carthage, Texas. During this montage, Bernie (Jack Black) passes by the famous Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
- AThe Texas Country Music Hall of Fame is also home to the Tex Ritter Museum, which has attracted more than 30,000 visitors from across the US and around the world!