Sul Ross State University
Alpine, Texas (Brewster County)
The university, comprising 647 acres in Alpine, Texas, boasts a beautiful 93-acre main campus of exquisitely-detailed buildings and enjoys perhaps the most temperate climate in the state. Its situation in the Davis Mountains overlooks the center of the city below, yet it remains within easy reach of many local stores and restaurants. The university also has a 468-acre working ranch that serves its animal science programs."
Films Featured
Boyhood (2014)
- In Boyhood, Mason Jr.’s (Ellar Coltrane) college career -- and his adult life -- begin at Sul Ross State University. Sul Ross State University also houses the Museum of the Big Bend, a place where visitors can get a thorough introduction to the cultural and natural histories of the region.