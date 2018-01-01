Stiles Switch BBQ and Brew Website

Austin, Texas (Travis County)

Photo Credit: StilesSwitchBBQ Instagram

The Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew team is lead by Taylor, Texas native and owner Shane Stiles along with lead pitmaster Lance Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick brings over fifteen years of industry experience and an impressive resume to the establishment. Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew, named after the historic 1800s I. & G. N. railroad stop Stiles Switch, Texas, is also namesake of the owner Shane Stiles. Shane’s inspiration for Stiles Switch BBQ is derived from his admiration of the Texas BBQ Legends he was raised on growing up in Central Texas."

Stiles Switch BBQ and Brew