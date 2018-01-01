Stiles Switch BBQ and Brew
Stiles Switch BBQ and Brew Website
Austin, Texas (Travis County)
Photo Credit: StilesSwitchBBQ Instagram
The Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew team is lead by Taylor, Texas native and owner Shane Stiles along with lead pitmaster Lance Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick brings over fifteen years of industry experience and an impressive resume to the establishment. Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew, named after the historic 1800s I. & G. N. railroad stop Stiles Switch, Texas, is also namesake of the owner Shane Stiles. Shane’s inspiration for Stiles Switch BBQ is derived from his admiration of the Texas BBQ Legends he was raised on growing up in Central Texas."
Films Featured
-
Dazed and Confused (1993)
- Located in the Violet Crown Shopping Center in Austin, Texas, this popular BBQ restaurant was lensed as the exterior of the "The Emporium" pool hall in Dazed and Confused. In what would later be regarded as breakout roles for Ben Affleck as “O’Bannion” and Matthew McConaughey as “Wooderson”, the two can be seen in the film hanging around the shopping center getting into some serious shenanigans!
- Nowadays, locals and visitors alike come to Stiles Switch to sample some of the world famous phenomenon that is Central Texas BBQ.
- The interior shots of "The Emporium" were actually shot in The Poodle Lounge, which closed in 2013. It was reopened under new ownership as The Aristocrat in 2014.