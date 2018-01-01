Texas Film Commission
Pedernales Falls State Park

Pool of water at Pedernales Falls State Park

Pedernales Falls State Park Website
Johnson City, Texas (Blanco County)
Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission

Flowing over and around huge slabs of limestone, the Pedernales River can be turbulent. But most often it is tranquil, and a great place to relax and recharge. At Pedernales Falls State Park, visitors can camp, hike, mountain bike, picnic, geocache, bird watch and ride horses. On the river, you can swim, wade, tube or fish. Look for local wildlife and plants at the bird blind and butterfly garden."

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Films Featured

  • Boyhood (2014)

    • A popular camping destination in the Texas Hill Country, the father-son duo in Boyhood spend some quality time outdoors complete with s'mores, swimming and life lessons that include the cultural significance of Star Wars.

Film Trails

Richard Linklater Film Trail 

As Seen In Film

A man and a boy walk along the water of Pedernales Falls
© Detour Filmproduction
Visitors enjoy the Pedernales Falls
Photo via TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
Movie Still of Man and Boy talking while sitting beside the falls
© Detour Filmproduction