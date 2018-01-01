Pedernales Falls State Park Website

Johnson City, Texas (Blanco County)

Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission

Flowing over and around huge slabs of limestone, the Pedernales River can be turbulent. But most often it is tranquil, and a great place to relax and recharge. At Pedernales Falls State Park, visitors can camp, hike, mountain bike, picnic, geocache, bird watch and ride horses. On the river, you can swim, wade, tube or fish. Look for local wildlife and plants at the bird blind and butterfly garden."

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department