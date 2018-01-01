Paramount Theatre
Austin, Texas (Travis County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Jim Nix - Nomadic Pursuits
Opening as a vaudeville house in 1915, the Paramount Theatre soon changed with the times to become Austin’s grand movie palace. The Paramount served film lovers as a first-run theatre for many years before the decline of downtown Austin. Since then, it has presented numerous world premieres independently and continues to do so in partnership with the Austin Film Society and festivals like South by Southwest and the Austin Film Festival."
Films Featured
-
The Newton Boys (1998)
- The Newton Boys, Joe Newton (Skeet Ulrich) stops by the Paramount Theatre to reflect on a robbery gone wrong while watching a silent film.
-
Waking Life (2001)
- In Waking Life, the Paramount Theatre gets an animated makeover. The main character, Wiley Wiggins, contemplates his own life during a screening in the theatre.