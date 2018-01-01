Mount Bonnell
Mount Bonnell Website
Austin, Texas (Travis County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Randall Chancellor
Mount Bonnell is a prominent point alongside the Lake Austin portion of the Colorado River in Austin, Texas. It has been a popular tourist destination since the 1850s. The mount provides a vista for viewing the city of Austin, Lake Austin, and the surrounding hills."
Films Featured
-
Slacker (1991)
- Mount Bonnell, designated a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark in 1969, is a scenic high ground that sits 775 feet above sea level alongside the Colorado River overlooking Austin, Texas, from the northwest. One of the most popular sightseeing destinations in the city, it is the location for the final scene of Slacker.