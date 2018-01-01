Minute Maid Park Website

Houston, Texas (Harris County)

Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission

Located in Downtown Houston at Union Station, Minute Maid Park was built to reflect Houston's historical relationship with the railroads and features a vintage, full-sized locomotive that runs along 800 feet of track on the left-field wall. Minute Maid Park beautifully incorporates modern conveniences like a retractable roof, yet exudes a truly classic atmosphere complete with red brick masonry and natural grass."

Visit Houston Texas