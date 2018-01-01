Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Website
Houston, Texas (Harris County)
Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
Located in Downtown Houston at Union Station, Minute Maid Park was built to reflect Houston's historical relationship with the railroads and features a vintage, full-sized locomotive that runs along 800 feet of track on the left-field wall. Minute Maid Park beautifully incorporates modern conveniences like a retractable roof, yet exudes a truly classic atmosphere complete with red brick masonry and natural grass."
Films Featured
-
Boyhood (2014)
- Wrapping up the day spent with his kids in Boyhood, Mason Sr. (Ethan Hawke) takes Samantha (Lorelei Linklater) and Mason Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) to a Houston Astros baseball game at Minute Maid Park. In the scene, Richard Linklater catches an exciting, candid moment between the actors when a homerun is hit by a Houston Astro during the real-time filming of the live game.
- After the film was released in the summer of 2014, Richard Linklater (who once played college baseball at Sam Houston State University) was invited back to Minute Maid Park to throw out the first pitch at a home game vs. the Texas Rangers.