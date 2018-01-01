Texas Film Commission
Miller Outdoor Theatre

Exterior of Miller Outdoor Theatre

Miller Outdoor Theatre Website
Houston, Texas (Harris County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by LauraMCastro

Since 1923, Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park has been Houston’s venue for free outdoor performances. This remarkable facility with its free high-quality programs is unique in the US. It is the only proscenium theatre in the country that offers an artistically excellent, culturally diverse eight month season of performances totally free of charge to the public."

  • Boyhood (2014)

    • In Boyhood, the Miller Outdoor Theatre is another great stop on the day trip Mason Sr. (Ethan Hawke) shares with his kids. Here, he plays football with Mason Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) and Samantha (Lorelei Linklater) before they head to the ballpark for a Houston Astros baseball game later that day.

Richard Linklater Film Trail 

Movie Still of Man and young girl playing football in the field in front of the theatre
© Detour Filmproduction
Movie Still of Man, young boy and girl playing in the field in from of Miller Outdoor Theatre
© Detour Filmproduction
Miller Theatre at night, preparing for a performance
Photo via Flickr Creative Commons by JWSherman