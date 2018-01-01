Miller Outdoor Theatre
Miller Outdoor Theatre Website
Houston, Texas (Harris County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by LauraMCastro
Since 1923, Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park has been Houston’s venue for free outdoor performances. This remarkable facility with its free high-quality programs is unique in the US. It is the only proscenium theatre in the country that offers an artistically excellent, culturally diverse eight month season of performances totally free of charge to the public."
Films Featured
-
Boyhood (2014)
- In Boyhood, the Miller Outdoor Theatre is another great stop on the day trip Mason Sr. (Ethan Hawke) shares with his kids. Here, he plays football with Mason Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) and Samantha (Lorelei Linklater) before they head to the ballpark for a Houston Astros baseball game later that day.