Cockrell Butterfly Center - Houston Museum of Natural Science
Houston, Texas (Harris County)
Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
The Cockrell Butterfly Center at the Houston Museum of Natural Science is a stunning, living exhibit that showcases hundreds of live butterflies in a naturalistic rainforest setting. During a typical visit, one can expect to see 50 to 60 different species of the world’s largest and most colorful butterfly species, flying through the balmy air, hovering over flowers or sipping fruit juice – and occasionally, landing on visitors!"
Films Featured
Boyhood (2014)
- In Boyhood, Mason Sr. (Ethan Hawke) takes Mason Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) and Samantha (Lorelei Linklater) on a fun-filled day trip highlighting many Downtown Houston attractions. Their first stop is the Cockrell Butterfly Center at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. This three story permanent exhibit is home to hundreds of free-flying butterfly species. As seen in the film, visitors can walk amongst the tropical rainforest habitat and often serve as a lucky landing site for the delicate winged creatures.