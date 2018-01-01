Cockrell Butterfly Center | Houston Museum of Natural Science Website

Houston, Texas (Harris County)

Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission

The Cockrell Butterfly Center at the Houston Museum of Natural Science is a stunning, living exhibit that showcases hundreds of live butterflies in a naturalistic rainforest setting. During a typical visit, one can expect to see 50 to 60 different species of the world’s largest and most colorful butterfly species, flying through the balmy air, hovering over flowers or sipping fruit juice – and occasionally, landing on visitors!"

