Caldwell County Jail Museum

Lockhart, Texas (Caldwell County)
The Caldwell Country Museum building located at 315 E. Market Street was originally built to serve as the fourth jail for Caldwell County in 1908-09. The jail was in use until 1983 and in 1986, the Caldwell County Historical Commission was given the building for use as a museum."  

  • The Newton Boys (1998)

    • In the beginning of The Newton Boys, Willis Newton (Matthew McConaughey) and Joe Newton (Skeet Ulrich) are thrown into the Caldwell County Jail after being accused of robbing a picture show theatre in town.

  • The Waking Life (2001)

    • In the beginning of Waking Life, an angry prisoner goes on a tirade while locked up in a jail cell filmed at the Caldwell County Jail Museum.

Richard Linklater Film Trail 

