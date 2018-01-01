Caldwell County Jail Museum Website

Lockhart, Texas (Caldwell County)

Photo Credit: Detour Filmproduction

The Caldwell Country Museum building located at 315 E. Market Street was originally built to serve as the fourth jail for Caldwell County in 1908-09. The jail was in use until 1983 and in 1986, the Caldwell County Historical Commission was given the building for use as a museum."

Lockhart Chamber of Commerce