The Caldwell Country Museum building located at 315 E. Market Street was originally built to serve as the fourth jail for Caldwell County in 1908-09. The jail was in use until 1983 and in 1986, the Caldwell County Historical Commission was given the building for use as a museum."
Films Featured
The Newton Boys (1998)
- In the beginning of The Newton Boys, Willis Newton (Matthew McConaughey) and Joe Newton (Skeet Ulrich) are thrown into the Caldwell County Jail after being accused of robbing a picture show theatre in town.
The Waking Life (2001)
- In the beginning of Waking Life, an angry prisoner goes on a tirade while locked up in a jail cell filmed at the Caldwell County Jail Museum.