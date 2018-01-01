Big Bend Ranch State Park - The Hoodoos

Big Bend Ranch State Park Website

Presidio, Texas (Presidio County)

Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Cherry Bream

Big Bend Ranch State Park offers outdoor recreation for the truly adventurous. This remote park features rugged mountains, steep canyons, amazing views, unparalleled night skies, and solitude in a high desert setting. The park stretches along the Rio Grande in far west Texas, on the U.S.-Mexico border. Visitors can hike, mountain-bike, backpack, paddle, ride horses or explore by vehicle (the park has two- and four-wheel-drive roads). This is Texas' biggest state park, so there's a lot to explore!"

Texas Parks and Wildlife