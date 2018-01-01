Big Bend Ranch State Park - The Hoodoos
Big Bend Ranch State Park Website
Presidio, Texas (Presidio County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Cherry Bream
Big Bend Ranch State Park offers outdoor recreation for the truly adventurous. This remote park features rugged mountains, steep canyons, amazing views, unparalleled night skies, and solitude in a high desert setting. The park stretches along the Rio Grande in far west Texas, on the U.S.-Mexico border. Visitors can hike, mountain-bike, backpack, paddle, ride horses or explore by vehicle (the park has two- and four-wheel-drive roads). This is Texas' biggest state park, so there's a lot to explore!"
Films Featured
-
Boyhood (2014)
- The final scenes of Boyhood were filmed at "The Hoodoos" in Big Bend Ranch State Park. Seize the moment and hike "The Hoodoos Trail" like Mason (Ellar Coltrane) and his college pals and then settle in for the sunset to ponder your future. The dramatic terrain of the "The Hoodoos" is located on the banks of the Rio Grande River, is clearly marked and easily accessible by car from the south side of State Highway FM 170 just west of Lajitas, Texas.