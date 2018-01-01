Bastrop County Courthouse & Jail Complex
Bastrop County Website
Bastrop, Texas (Bastrop County)
Photo Credit: Photo by Larry D. Moore
The Bastrop County Courthouse is a historic courthouse built in 1883 at 803 Pine St, Bastrop, Texas. The Renaissance Revival style building was designed by Jasper N. Preston and F.E. Ruffini. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places on November 20, 1975."
Films Featured
-
Bernie (2011)
- The Bastrop County Courthouse serves as the San Augustine County courtroom during the trial scenes in Bernie where District Attorney, Danny Buck (Matthew McConaughey) makes the case against Bernie Tiede (Jack Black).
- Outside on the courthouse lawn, the gazebo in front of the Bastrop County Jail is where town gossip, Kay McCabe (played by Matthew McConaughey's mother, Kay McConaughey), filmed some of her most memorable scenes.