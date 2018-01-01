Texas Film Commission
Menu

Bastrop County Courthouse & Jail Complex

Bastrop County Courthouse

Bastrop County Website
Bastrop, Texas (Bastrop County)
Photo Credit: Photo by Larry D. Moore

The Bastrop County Courthouse is a historic courthouse built in 1883 at 803 Pine St, Bastrop, Texas. The Renaissance Revival style building was designed by Jasper N. Preston and F.E. Ruffini. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places on November 20, 1975."

Explore Bastrop County

Films Featured

  • Bernie (2011)

    • The Bastrop County Courthouse serves as the San Augustine County courtroom during the trial scenes in Bernie where District Attorney, Danny Buck (Matthew McConaughey) makes the case against Bernie Tiede (Jack Black).
    • Outside on the courthouse lawn, the gazebo in front of the Bastrop County Jail is where town gossip, Kay McCabe (played by Matthew McConaughey's mother, Kay McConaughey), filmed some of her most memorable scenes.

Film Trails

Richard Linklater Film Trail 

As Seen In Film

Movie still inside of Bastrop County courtroom
Photo by Deana Newcomb - © Millennium Entertainment
Movie still of court proceeding in Bastrop Courthouse Courtroom
© Detour Filmproduction
Interior of Bastrop County Courtroom
Photo via TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
Exterior of Bastrop County Courthouse
Photo Credit: BastropTexas.net
Movie still of actresses conversing outside of Bastrop County Courthouse
© Detour Filmproduction