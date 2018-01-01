Bastrop County Courthouse & Jail Complex

Bastrop County Website

Bastrop, Texas (Bastrop County)

Photo Credit: Photo by Larry D. Moore

The Bastrop County Courthouse is a historic courthouse built in 1883 at 803 Pine St, Bastrop, Texas. The Renaissance Revival style building was designed by Jasper N. Preston and F.E. Ruffini. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places on November 20, 1975."

