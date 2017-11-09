“Texas Tales” at the 2017 Lone Star Film Festival

The Texas Film Commission is proud to be a Community Partner for made-in-Texas films at the 2017 Lone Star Film Festival. These projects shot in Texas, included Texas cast and crew, and may have utilized some of our resources and services.

Photo Credit: IMDb

A Bad Idea Gone Wrong

(Narrative, Dir. Jason Headley)

Filmed in Forth Worth by Texas-based filmmaker.

Photo Credit: IMDb

An American in Texas

(Narrative, Dir. Anthony Pedone)

Filmed in Canyon, Victoria & Corpus Christi by Texas writer/director.

Photo Credit: ascencionfilm.com

Ascencion

(Documentary, Dir. Rusty Leaver)

Filmed in Fort Worth.

Photo Credit: Facebook

The Fort Worth Stockyards: A Marriage of Preservation & Progress

(Documentary, Prod. Joel Walters)

Filmed in Fort Worth by Texas producer/director.

Photo Credit: Facebook

Little Notes to Heaven

(Narrative, Dir. Cody Halford)

Filmed in Dallas & Fort Worth.