Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in Texas

As one of the leading states in the nation for video game development, it's no wonder that Texas is on the forefront of the VR/AR movement. With award-winning games such as Owlchemy Labs' JOB SIMULATOR, Playful Corp's LUCKY'S TALE, Twisted Pixel's WILSON'S HEART and even more on the horizon, the Lone Star State is proving to be a hub of VR/AR talent and innovation. If you have questions regarding the growing VR/AR community in Texas, contact our office.

“Together, virtual reality and augmented reality are expected to generate about $150 billion in revenue by the year 2020.” - Fast Company

