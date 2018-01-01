Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in Texas
As one of the leading states in the nation for video game development, it's no wonder that Texas is on the forefront of the VR/AR movement. With award-winning games such as Owlchemy Labs' JOB SIMULATOR, Playful Corp's LUCKY'S TALE, Twisted Pixel's WILSON'S HEART and even more on the horizon, the Lone Star State is proving to be a hub of VR/AR talent and innovation. If you have questions regarding the growing VR/AR community in Texas, contact our office.
“Together, virtual reality and augmented reality are expected to generate about $150 billion in revenue by the year 2020.” - Fast Company
Resources & Information
Businesses in Texas involved in VR/AR
Austin Area
- Duelboot Games
- Chocolate Milk & Donuts
- FarBridge
- Ghost Machine
- Magic Leap
- Owlchemy Labs
- Panic Button Games
- Phaser Lock Interactive
- SubVRsive
- TheWaveVR
- Twisted Pixel
- Unity Technologies
- Virtuix
Dallas / Fort Worth Area
Houston Area
San Antonio Area
VR/AR Communities in Texas
- VR Austin
- Virtual Reality & 360 Video Austin
- Dallas VR
- Dallas AR/VR/MR UX & Development
- Houston VR
- SAVR (San Antonio Virtual Reality)