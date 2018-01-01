Video Game & Animation Production in Texas

Texas has played a major role in the computer and video game industry since the 1980s, and continues to remain a growing hub for production. Texas is one of the leading states in the nation for video game development, as measured by job numbers. Between 2009-2012, Texas saw an increase of almost 49% in direct industry employment. Today, Texas is home to over 180 publishing and development companies and has created nearly 5,500 jobs.

Additionally, The Lone Star State is home to more than 90 animation, postproduction and visual effects companies in Texas that provide support and talent to the local and worldwide film, advertising, education, and video game industries.

Recent Texas Projects

Recent video games developed or published in Texas include PREY (Windows, PS4, XBOX One) by Arkane Studios, STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC - KNIGHTS OF THE ETERNAL THRONE (PC) by EA, JOB SIMULATOR (HTC Vive, Oculus, Playstation VR) by Owlchemy Labs, RECORE (Xbox One, Windows) by Armature, DONKEY KONG COUNTRY: TROPICAL FREEZE (Wii U) by Retro Studios, ORCS MUST DIE! UNCHAINED (Windows, PlayStation 4) by Robot Entertainment, DOOM (Windows, Ps4, XBOX One) by id Software & Certain Affinity, and THE BANNER SAGA (PC) by Stoic Studios.

Recent Texas-made animated productions include Netflix's original series, CASTLEVANIA, by Powerhouse Animation, YouTube Red's original series KING OF ATLANTIS, by Mighty Coconut the Golden Globe nominated THE BOOK OF LIFE.

As one of the leading states in the nation for video game development, it's no wonder that Texas is on the forefront of the VR/AR movement.

Learn more about VR/AR production in Texas.

