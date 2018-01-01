Film Trails

Texas has a rich and fascinating film history that spans over 100 years, with iconic features films and TV shows produced in every corner of our great state. To recognize the communities that have supported Texas’ place in filmmaking history while also creating a fun new way to enjoy your favorite films, the Texas Film Commission has launched a curated series of self-guided Texas Film Trails to explore and experience destinations that have been seen through the lens of celebrated Texas films. Our inaugural film trail features acclaimed Texas filmmaker, Richard Linklater, and our second trail includes Texas classics from around the state. More film trails will continue to be released.

