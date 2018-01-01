Texas Production Industries

Texas has a long history of film and television production and continues to maintain its reputation as a premier destination to make all types of projects. With more than 210 production companies based in Texas, we have a top-tier, hard-working community of crew and resources that attracts U.S. and international filmmakers.

In addition to film and television projects, commercial production continues to thrive in Texas. Texas is home to more than 50 advertising agencies, many of which are worldwide industry leaders in terms of clients, revenue and size. The most recognized brands in the world regularly film commercials in Texas.

The Texas production industry has always been in-step with the latest technologies and techniques, and animation and visual effects are no exception. The Lone Star State is home to more than 90 animation, postproduction and visual effects companies in Texas that provide support and talent to the local and worldwide film, advertising, education, and video game industries.

Recent Texas-made animated productions include Netflix's original series, CASTLEVANIA, by Powerhouse Animation, YouTube Red's original series KING OF ATLANTIS, by Mighty Coconut the Golden Globe nominated THE BOOK OF LIFE.

Texas has played a major role in the computer and video game industry since the 1980s, and continues to remain a growing hub for production. Texas is one of the leading states in the nation for video game development, as measured by job numbers. Between 2009-2012, Texas saw an increase of almost 49% in direct industry employment. Today, Texas is home to over 180 publishing and development companies and has created nearly 5,500 jobs.

Recent video games developed or published in Texas include STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC - KNIGHTS OF THE ETERNAL THRONE (PC) by EA, JOB SIMULATOR (HTC Vive, Oculus, Playstation VR) by Owlchemy Labs, RECORE (Xbox One, Windows) by Armature, DONKEY KONG COUNTRY: TROPICAL FREEZE (Wii U) by Retro Studios, ORCS MUST DIE! UNCHAINED (Windows, PlayStation 4) by Robot Entertainment, and THE BANNER SAGA (PC) by Stoic Studios.