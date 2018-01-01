The Texas Film Commission administers a wide range of programs enacted to cultivate and encourage a strong film, television and game community and workforce across Texas.

Established in 2007, the Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help over 100 communities across all regions of Texas effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Encourages developing facilities and infrastructure in the moving image industry located in Texas by granting a sales and use tax exemption that covers construction or renovation costs.

Celebrates the history of Texas and its film production heritage by preserving Texas-related moving images and making them available to the public and educators around the world.

The Workforce Training Program features focused and intensive workshops taught by industry professionals that provide training for our most in-demand entry-level positions as well as training for career advancement.

To recognize the communities that have supported Texas’ place in filmmaking history, the Texas Film Commission has curated a series of self-guided Texas Film Trails to explore and experience destinations that have been seen through the lens of celebrated Texas films.