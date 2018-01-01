Media Production Development Zone Program

The Media Production Development Zone Act (MPDZ), established by the 81st Texas Legislature in 2009 and administered by the Texas Film Commission, is designed to encourage the further development of permanent moving image production sites to help strengthen Texas’ economy.

MPDZ allows for a sales and use tax exemption for the construction, maintenance, expansion, improvement, or renovation of a media production facility at a qualified media production location over a two year period. Media production facilities include, but are not limited to: animation/CGI studios, post production facilities, sound stages, video game development studios, and production office space.

Phases at-a-glance in the MPDZ Review Process

The project submits an application to the local municipality or county that has jurisdiction over the proposed location. The local city council or county commissioners court must certify the project for local benefits. The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts must certify that the project will have a positive impact on state revenue. The Comptroller-appointed Media Production Advisory Committee must recommend the use of the exemption for the project. Finally, the Texas Film Commission must designate the location and certify the project to grant the exemption.

The review process evaluates a variety of factors associated with each project including, but not limited to:

job creation and wages,

capital investment,

return on state investment,

financial strength of the applicant,

the applicant’s business history,

analysis of the relevant business sector,

and public and private sector financial support.

Contact & Apply

To apply and see if your project meets the program criteria, contact the Texas Film Commission at (512) 463-9200 or (512) 936-0100.