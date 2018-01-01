Local Texas Production Incentives
Some city municipalities offer local production incentives that supplement the Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program. These programs may have different requirements from the state so we encourage you to contact the local city offices for more information. Learn more about these additional incentive programs below.
Austin
Click here to contact the City of Austin and learn more about their production incentive.
Dallas
Click here to contact the City of Dallas and learn more about their production incentive.
Fort Worth
Click here to contact the Fort Worth CVB and learn more about their production incentive.
Houston
Click here to contact the Houston CVB and learn more about their production incentive.
Pittsburg
Click here to contact the City of Pittsburg and learn more about their production incentive.
San Antonio
Click here to contact the City of San Antonio and learn more about their production incentive.
Please Note: The Texas Film Commission does not administer any of the above production incentives and all questions should be directed to the respective municipality.