Film, TV & Commercial Production in Texas
Film & Television Production
Texas has a long history of film and television production and continues to maintain its reputation as a premier destination to make all types of projects. With more than 210 production companies based in Texas, we have a top-tier, hard-working community of crew and resources that attracts U.S. and international filmmakers.
Recent feature film productions include the Golden Globe Award winning and Oscar nominated film, BOYHOOD, EVERYBODY WANTS SOME!!, TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION, HELLION, TRUE GRIT and SPY KIDS 4: ALL THE TIME IN THE WORLD.
The Emmy nominated television series, AMERICAN CRIME, THE SON, THE LEFTOVERS, QUEEN OF THE SOUTH, THE 50TH ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, DALLAS, and FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS also filmed in our state.
Commercial Production
In addition to film and television projects, commercial production continues to thrive in Texas. Texas is home to more than 50 advertising agencies, many of which are worldwide industry leaders in terms of clients, revenue and size. The most recognized brands in the world regularly film commercials in Texas.
Recent productions include spots for USAA, Bank of America, Lincoln Motor Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hasbro, AT&T, Verizon Communications, T.G.I. Friday’s, Ford Motor Company, PepsiCo, and Kellogg’s.
Why Texas for Film, Television & Commercial Production
- Financial Incentives The Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program offers production incentives for qualifying feature film, television and commercial projects. Filmmakers are also eligible to receive sales tax exemptions on many of the goods and services used during production. Hotel stays of more than 30 consecutive days may be expempt from a portion of the occupancy tax. Please visit the Production Incentives Overview page for detailed information.
- Qualified Crew With a long history of production activity and several major-city production hubs, Texas has experienced and qualified crew bases throughout the state. On average, 70 percent of the crew for feature film and television projects made in Texas are hired locally. Visit the Production Directory for a list of these talented folks.
- Great Locations Texas is all about locations. With more than 268,000 square miles, the perfect location for your project is out there. Texas has a dramatic variety of terrain, from beaches along the Gulf of Mexico to the tail end of the Rocky Mountains. Texas also leads all other states in the number of farms and ranches with primary crops of cotton, corn, grains rice and wheat. Contact our in-house production consultants for assistance in finding your ideal location.
- Support Services Texas is your filmmaking one-stop-shop. From prop rentals to housing, Texas has the infrastructure in place to accommodate productions of every size. Our Production Directory also has information on production support companies available in Texas.
- Climate With mild winters, long stretches of clear skies and warm temperatures during the summer, our weather is another great reason to come to Texas. Our rainy seasons in the Spring and early Fall are brief and usually have minimal impact on production schedules.
Texas Classics Trail
A self-guided tour highlighting 25 iconic Texas film locations from some of our most classic films.
Texas Film Trails
A collection of self-guided tours highlighting Texas locations used from Texas' rich and fascinating 100+ year film history.
Richard Linklater Trail
A self-guided tour highlighting 15 filming destinations from some of the Texas filmmaker's most prolific features.