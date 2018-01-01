Film, TV & Commercial Production in Texas

Film & Television Production

Texas has a long history of film and television production and continues to maintain its reputation as a premier destination to make all types of projects. With more than 210 production companies based in Texas, we have a top-tier, hard-working community of crew and resources that attracts U.S. and international filmmakers.

Recent feature film productions include the Golden Globe Award winning and Oscar nominated film, BOYHOOD, EVERYBODY WANTS SOME!!, TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION, HELLION, TRUE GRIT and SPY KIDS 4: ALL THE TIME IN THE WORLD.

The Emmy nominated television series, AMERICAN CRIME, THE SON, THE LEFTOVERS, QUEEN OF THE SOUTH, THE 50TH ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, DALLAS, and FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS also filmed in our state.

Commercial Production

In addition to film and television projects, commercial production continues to thrive in Texas. Texas is home to more than 50 advertising agencies, many of which are worldwide industry leaders in terms of clients, revenue and size. The most recognized brands in the world regularly film commercials in Texas.

Recent productions include spots for USAA, Bank of America, Lincoln Motor Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hasbro, AT&T, Verizon Communications, T.G.I. Friday’s, Ford Motor Company, PepsiCo, and Kellogg’s.

Why Texas for Film, Television & Commercial Production