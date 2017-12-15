Twisted Pixel Games

Twisted Pixel was formed in early 2006 by a passionate team of industry veterans armed with innovative ideas for how games can be made more accessible and distinctly more fun. The company is growing to handle two projects simultaneously, so we need applications for all disciplines! Below you will find specific job openings that we need to fill, but if you're good, don't hesitate to send us your application anyway. Above all else, we're looking for dependable team mates that are self-driven and passionate about doing what it takes to make award-winning games.

Available Positions:

Visual Effects (VFX Artist)

Concept Artist

Technical Artist

Lead Gameplay Programmer

Mid-level Gameplay Programmer

Environment Artist

